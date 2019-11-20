Now in its seventh year, the Trinity United Methodist Church Childcare’s annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Festival continues to grow and provide the community with a fun day of shopping and Christmas activities.
According to childcare program director Cathy Esworthy, the event has extended into the lower level of the church building, with a “fun-filled free North Pole room.” Children can visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon, have their faces painted, write letters to Santa, and play games. Photos with Santa are also available for a small free.
The event also features a bake, soup and sandwich sale, which Esworthy said has grown over the years as well. This year, the offerings will include ham and bean, chicken noodle, and vegetarian tomato Florentine soups, as well as chicken barbecue and pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and more.
And of course, there will be plenty of shopping. The festival will include more than 40 vendors, selling a variety of items such as woodworking, crochet, handmade cards, jewelry, personalized thermal mugs, children’s games, handmade pillows, doll clothes, hair bows, and personalized vinyl crafts. Several direct sales companies will also be on hand.
The festival will also hold a silent auction, with 35 to 40 items to bid on.
“It is overall a really wonderful event,” Esworthy said. “Friendly, unique, and a great way to start your Christmas shopping.”
Shoppers can also participate in a special outreach to some of the neediest in their community.
Esworthy said a “kindness tree” will be on display with ornaments handmade by the childcare program’s children. Each ornament includes a name tag and gift item for an individual in their community with an intellectual disability.
“These people live and work in our community but often have no family,” she said. “There are few, if any gifts under their tree on Christmas morning. Our kindness tree helps spread some Christmas joy to these community members by offering gifts to them.”
Those who would like to take part in this outreach are encouraged to take a tag, purchase the gift, and then return it to the childcare program — wrapped or unwrapped. Childcare workers will then deliver the gifts the week before Christmas.
Fundraising coordinator Kristi Nevel said several hundred people each year attend the festival. Preparations for the event begin in the summer and continue throughout the fall, with help from childcare program staff (past and present) and parents, as well as volunteers from the church congregation and youth group members.
The week of the festival, she said, “It’s all hands on deck as the building is transformed through decoration, creating the North Pole for children to enjoy activities and meet Santa,” as well as setting up vendor spaces throughout the church building.
Esworthy said the nonprofit childcare program relies on fundraising like this event for help with things that lie outside their normal operating budget. One of those items is an outdoor infant toddler program, which is nearing completion. Their next project is an outdoor classroom where the children can explore the outdoors, she said, “and learn all about God through nature.”
They do not have a specific goal to reach with this festival, but Esworthy said “We are super grateful for whatever comes in.”
Nevel said that while the event is geared toward fundraising, “We also hope to provide an enjoyable day to customers as well as our vendors — one that would encourage them to return year after year.”
There are 94 children enrolled in Trinity’s childcare program, ranging in age from 8 weeks to fifth grade. The program offers full-day childcare, part-time preschool, before and after school-age care, and a full-day summer school camp.