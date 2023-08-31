SELINSGROVE — Students at Susquehanna University hoping to find a supportive community can pop over to Wesley United Methodist Church on Rhoads Avenue next Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. for a free picnic under the church pavilion. Just RSVP by Wednesday, at 570-374-8015.
The picnic will be followed at 6 p.m. with a movie, “God’s Not Dead,” in Wesley’s fellowship hall. The movie is the church’s Second Saturday Movie Nights and is free and open to the public.
The picnic is the idea of Pastor Jessica Davis, J.D., D.Min., Ph.D., who started pastoral duties at Wesley United Methodist Church in July. Before that she served in a number of roles, most recently as the first African American pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Wesley Foundation, in State College.
“As the new pastor, I’ve already begun meeting Susquehanna’s chaplain. They have a wonderful chaplain,” Davis said. “We talked about renewing our connection to provide student support in the community.”
Those conversations led to the Welcome Back Picnic for students, staff, faculty and alumni. The picnic will include food provided by the church, said Norma Schutter, food coordinator for the picnic.
“You know how church ladies cook. And gentlemen, too,” Schutter quipped. “We can promise them good food and good company.”
She said the church hopes students will enjoy spending time at Wesley, just two blocks from campus, and getting to know their Wesley neighbors.
“We feel strongly that we would like very much to develop a connection with Susquehanna and do some outreach,” Schutter said. “Our pastor thought it would be a good idea to kick off with a picnic.”
The congregation built the pavilion on church grounds with the idea of hosting such community events.
“We’re excited,” Davis said. “We want to welcome the students and provide Wesley Church as an off-campus location for life while they’re at the University. We welcome returning students and new students, alike, as well as faculty, staff and alumni.”
For the church’s Second Saturday Movie Night, they will show “God’s Not Dead,” a 2014 film about a college student whose philosophy/religion professor, played by Kevin Sorbo, insists that his students hand in a paper upon which they have written, “God is dead.”
“This student refuses, and the professor challenges him to prove by the end of the semester that God is not dead, or, he says, ‘I will fail you,’” Davis said. “It’s the journey of that moment and something that college students, away from home for perhaps the first time, start to think about. It’s a wonderful movie to start that conversation.”
While the picnic is geared toward the Susquehanna University community, the movie night is free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
For more information or to RSVP for the picnic, call Wesley United Methodist Church at 570-374-8015.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com