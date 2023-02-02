WINFIELD — Many people celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special dinner. But why not spice it up this year with a little bit of mystery and fun?
Lighthouse Worship Center, located at 6151 New Berlin Highway, is offering a free Valentine’s Mystery Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11, for couples, singles and families to enjoy. To facilitate the planning, the organizers request you sign-up by Saturday, Feb. 4.
According to Makayla Hummel, one of the event coordinators at the church, attendees will each receive a menu containing various items to order. Only, they are listed in Valentine’s Day-themed codes. For example, “Puppy Love," “Broken Heart” and “Cloud of Happiness" are among the selections and guests will try and guess what items are behind those codes. Diners will have an opportunity to order one of them each time their servers arrive at their table.
But beware — not all items on the menu are food. You could be ordering utensils, or a napkin.
Eventually, everyone will get their entire meal — just not necessarily in the same order!
Hummel said the church has been holding this event off and on for the past 30 years. It was originally started by her great aunt as an event for church members, but eventually they opened it up to the community.
“It is a great place for fellowship and a way for people to see God’s love during this time of year,” she said.
The event will also include games, door prizes and a photo booth.
Hummel’s father, Myron Yoder, is currently serving as the church’s pastor. He took over in March 2021 when his father and former pastor, Harley Yoder, passed away suddenly.
He said the church currently has a growing number of young people who are excited about attending church and becoming more active.
“They wanted to do something for the community, to let people know we’re there,” he said.
This will be the first year since the COVID shutdowns that they offered this particular event. It is also the first annual event after the new year that the church offers to the community.
Yoder said at this point, people have been cooped up inside and are often ready to “go out and do something fun.”
According to Hummel, the church held an Easter egg hunt last year, as well as Trunk or Treat, and an indoor yard sale. They have more events planned for this year.
“Our goal is serving the community in a Christian way and extending our reach as children of God,” she said.