LEWISBURG — It’s called a circus, but it goes well beyond the “daring young man on the flying trapeze.” In this show, performers move with amazing agility and strength.
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts, at Bucknell University, presents Circa Contemporary Circus on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Circa Contemporary Circus, based in Brisbane, Australia, is one of the world’s leading performance companies. Started in 2004, the group has performed to more than a million people in 40 countries and six continents.
“The Weis Center is pleased to present Circa again to Central Pennsylvania audiences,” said Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. “This Australian-based company truly sets the standard internationally for today’s contemporary cirque.”
While at the Weis Center, Circa will present the work, Sacre, or “The Rite of Spring,” by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky. The critically acclaimed contemporary circus company combines powerful acrobatics and dynamic encounters with dark humor and rich tenderness. Audiences will be amazed at the strength and contortions the dancers portray.
“Circa is at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus,” according to Circa’s website, “pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus.”
Scanning through the biographies of Circa performers, words like “human trampoline,” “boundless energy,” “acrobatics,” “flying,” and “human whippet” jump out at the reader. These performers are extremely physical and daring, yet their movements are set to music and controlled with determined respect for the story they’re telling.
“The ensemble’s artistic and breathtaking physicality is simply second to none,” Maguet said. “Circa’s performances are unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”
Under the direction of Yaron Lifschitz, Circa acrobats perform regularly at leading festivals and venues in New York, London, Berlin and Montreal with seasons at Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Barbican Centre, Les Nuits de Fourvière, and Chamäleon Theatre as well as major Australian Festivals.
Circa recommends this show for ages 12 and over. Haze, smoke and strobe effects are used throughout the performance. For more information, visit www.bucknell.edu.
