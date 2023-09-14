Listen to the diverse sounds of local acoustic trio Civil Fly, who will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sunbury VFW Post 1532, 141 Shikellamy Ave., Sunbury.
Civil Fly consists of Ian Kerstetter (lead vocals), Luke Shellenberger (guitar, backing vocals), and JB Swope (hand percussion, vocals). Hailing from the Selinsgrove/Northumberland area, the band plays acoustic covers consisting of ‘90s, oldies, and party tunes, as well as some country — a good mix of all genres. The three musicians have been performing together for around four years.
“I grew up listening to Van Halen, ZZ Top, and Thin Lizzy, and eventually got into newer rock groups like Alter Bridge, Avenged Sevenfold and Sevendust,” Shellenberger said.
Kerstetter’s musical tastes are diverse and span different decades and genres.
“I would say a lot of ‘90s alternative,” he said. “But I also love the great story tellers of the ‘70s — Chapin, Croce, Elton John, etc.”
Civil Fly is a conglomeration and is a play on the names of the bands each member performs in aside from Civil Fly — Shellenberger in Tonewall Jackson, Swope in Kinsey, and Kerstetter in Bird Law. This in turn makes the band unique due to the song choices and the blend of musicianship each member brings to the table.
“We all play drums, so we have a very tight sound,” Shellenberger said. “Also, we have three-part harmonies and all sing, and Ian and JB both share lead vocalist responsibilities. So that adds to the dynamic of our shows.”
Kerstetter said the band treats their acoustic sets more like an electric show than background music.
“It’s Luke’s dynamic guitar playing as opposed to maybe the basic chord strumming you’re used to seeing at an acoustic performance,” he said. “The addition of the cajon also really adds a fair bit of girth to the music. We also take pride in our ability to harmonize.”
Civil Fly has previously performed at the Sunbury VFW several times as a group, as well as individual members have in other projects.
“I have played at the VFW numerous times through other projects I was in,” Shellenberger said. “We are always just looking to pack the house and have a great show.”
“Hopefully everyone can have a good time and forget about the rigors of daily life for two or so hours,” Kerstetter said.
As for the future of the band, they are booked well into next year.
“Eventually, Civil Fly wants to get into traveling to some areas outside of the Central Pa. area,” Shellenberger said. “We’re looking to book into the Finger Lakes area and beyond if the opportunities come up.”
“It would be great to try playing somewhere far out of this area and see how we do,” Kerstetter said.