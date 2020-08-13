SELINSGROVE — Live music, food and drinks will give people a chance to kick back and savor the warmth of a summer evening.
Jesse will perform outside on the patio at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the band beginning at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
“People love it,” said Joe Dubaskas, club manager at the VFW, speaking about Jesse. “They play classic rock.”
“They’re one of the more popular old rock ’n’ roll bands,” said Harold Aucker, quartermaster at the VFW. “They play music from the 1960s on up. They’re very enjoyable.”
With pandemic regulations restricting indoor service, the patio events come with a few “twists.” People must order food if they want an alcoholic beverage. The inside bar will not be open to the public. All drinks will be served to people at their tables. Restrooms will be open, but a face mask must be worn to enter the building.
The VFW has found outdoor dining to be not only more feasible but also pleasant for its customers.
“They sit out and enjoy some great music,” Dubaskas said. “And it benefits the veterans.”
“It gets people outside to have some fun and have some fresh air,” Aucker said.
Food and drinks will be available from the club kitchen, and people are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
“There’s enough room, they can sit out on the grass if they’re worried about COVID,” Dubaskas said. “There’s plenty of space.”
Jesse, appealing to a wide fan base, last performed at the VFW in June, and the crowd enjoyed the night of entertainment, Dubaskas and Aucker said.
“The last time they were there, I saw people there my age, and I’ll be 80 next month,” Aucker said, “and there were younger people there too.”
The VFW will host a clam bake at noon on Aug. 23, with advanced tickets for $20. For more information, please visit “Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631” on Facebook.
