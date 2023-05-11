LEWISBURG — It will be tough to refrain from tapping your toes and even singing silently along when you hear a lively rendition of these favorite tunes with an endearing popularity in our nation.
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present its annual Pops Concert with the Music of Cole Porter at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in Weber Auditorium at Susquehanna University.
Starting in the 1920s, Porter wrote hundreds of songs for Broadway and Hollywood and became known for his witty lyrics in favorites like “Night and Day,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Begin the Beguine,” “In the Still of the Night” and “It’s Delovely,”
Dr. Bill Payn, conductor of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC), said that up until now, there have not been many choral arrangements of Porter’s music available for performance.
“I have always wanted to feature his music, but in the past, when I looked for good arrangements, there were none. The few arrangements available were medleys with shortened versions of the songs,” Payn said. “Two years ago, when I was making decisions for the 2022-23 season, I decided to look once more for the music of Cole Porter in the form of choral settings. Lo and behold, several choral performances popped up on YouTube, and when I dug deeper I discovered some really fine arrangements that might be possibilities.”
He and his accompanist, Coleen Renshaw, ordered sample copies of the music and chose the selections they liked best.
“The arrangements we will sing this weekend preserve the integrity of Cole Porter’s original intent while, at the same time, presenting a fresh, accessible and fun approach to his music,” Payn said.
Kelly Beard, executive director of the SVC, said audience members will recognize most of the music once they hear it.
“This is the music we heard in big musical productions from Hollywood. Fun music,” she said.
By the end of his life, Cole Porter had written over 800 songs, Payn said.
“We have chosen 16 of some of his most well-known songs for our Pops Concert,” he said. “The combination of our singers with the SVC Stage Band will create sounds that will take the listener back in time, from the roaring 20s into the mid-20th century, when many of Porter’s musicals were very popular.”
The Pops Concert offers a peek at the more humorous side of the SVC while shining a light on their talent.
“We definitely, with this concert, let our hair down and do lots of fun, silly things,” Beard said. “There are going to be costume changes. We have a fun camaraderie, back and forth with Bill Payn.”
Nine SVC soloists will take the stage, some who have become yearly favorites with the audiences, Payn said, noting that Fred Hooper will return as the group’s “witty and informative emcee.” Payn himself will once again (as he has traditionally done for over 20 years) come up with some “surprise” costume changes.
“It will leave the audience absolutely laughing in the aisle,” Beard said. “It’s not just the music. There’s always going to be something that you didn’t expect.”
“All in all, these performances are not to be missed, whether young or old,” Payn said. “Many of the SVC singers who are in their late teens or early 20s are loving this music. It is fun, enchanting and ‘It’s De-Lovely!’”
