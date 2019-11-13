Don’t plan on sitting back and relaxing through this show; some music was made to get your feet tapping and your heart pumping.
The students of the Uptown Music Collective will perform “Walk This Way: The Music of Aerosmith” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Community Arts Center.
With this performance the Uptown Music Collective is celebrating two upcoming milestones. The UMC will hit its 20th anniversary in April of next year; this performance kicks off UMC’s 2019-2020 season. At the same time, “the bad boys from Boston,” Aerosmith, will be hitting their 50th anniversary.
The Uptown Music Collective’s tribute will feature all of Aerosmith’s greatest hits, including “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On,” “Love in an Elevator,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Last Child,” “Back in the Saddle” and many more.
“Aerosmith’s music is high energy, fun and filled with attitude and passion,” said Dave Brumbaugh, executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “The students will be focused on delivering a real badass rock and roll show, with big lights, great sound and a high-energy stage performance that will inspire the audience to stand up, sing, clap and dance along.”
Along with the live music, the Uptown Collective students will provide a professional-grade light and sound show. A group of younger students, called “Tech Monkeys,” serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students not only perform but also direct the show.
“The energy we bring on stage is palpable,” said Molly Chapman, 17, Montoursville Area High School. “It is much more than you would get from normal kids our age playing music. Plus, we have a lot of pyro in this show … who wouldn’t want to see that?”
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective senior Cade Palmatier (Jersey Shore Area H.S.), and junior Andrew Head (Montoursville Area H.S.), along with a leadership committee that includes UMC students Leah Batman (Lewisburg Area H.S.), Ashlyn Bird, Bailey Rae Briggs, Izzy Brumbaugh, Gabreon Godin and Maggie Stillman (Williamsport Area H.S.), Molly Chapman (Montoursville Area H.S.), Cece Lutz and Gavin Paulhamus (Hughesville Area H.S.), Sofia Pinsky (Loyalsock Township H.S.), and Kenni Powell (Jersey Shore H.S.).
Aerosmith was formed in Boston in 1970 by current members Steven Tyler (vocals, keyboards), Joe Perry (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums), and Brad Whitford (guitar).