BLOOMSBURG — Some people just seem born to make the rest of us split our sides laughing. Those are the people who have graduated from or worked at The Second City, an improv and sketch comedy group that started as a cabaret theater and grew to foster some of the top names in American comedy.
“The Second City: Remix,” part of the Arts in Bloom Headliner programming, will take the stage at Bloomsburg University’s K.S. Gross Auditorium Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Maybe you’ve never heard of The Second City, but you might have heard of some of its alumni, like Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. Also John Candy, Martin Short, Mike Meyers, Nia Vardalos, Robin Williams and a whole lot of other people who have grown famous for their ability to make the people around them crack up.
“The Second City is known for their comedy,” said Abby Manns, technical director for Bloomsburg University’s performing arts facilities. “People like Steve Carrell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert and Tina Fey … these are names people think of when we think of comedy. These people came up through the ranks of The Second City.”
The two-hour show is touring through the spring of 2022.
According to The Second City’s website, the theater has been called the funniest place on the planet since 1959. Audience members have a chance to see comedians who might gain the status of a Colbert or a Fey someday.
“Come witness the next generation of comedy superstars put their spin on the legendary comedy company’s greatest hits, rebooted and reimagined for today,” their website said. “From sketch comedy to original songs to world-famous improv, The Second City will leave you rolling in the aisles.”
“It’s a way to go out and let some steam off for the evening,” Manns said. “It’s not real serious, although they do draw from current events. It’s an enjoyable evening to just relax and laugh.”
She noted that the more intimate size of the K.S. Gross Auditorium, a 150-year-old, 600 seat Victorian theater, offers the perfect venue for enjoying an amusing time with friends.
“It definitely lends itself to that kind of atmosphere,” she said.
Timing is also fortunate, falling just before the holiday rush makes it difficult to find the time to enjoy a night of comedy — a unique event in itself.
“We don’t often get to do these improve things at the university,” Manns said. “It’s something different.”
Masks are required in all Bloomsburg University buildings, including K.S. Gross Auditorium.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com