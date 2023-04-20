Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE GROWTH AND SPREAD TODAY... A combination of dry and breezy conditions this afternoon will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across all of Central Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 30 percent. Wind gusts should be generally 15 mph or less today, which would limit the potential for rapid spread of any wildfires that develop on flatter terrain. The greatest threat for more rapid spread today will be on the steeper, south-facing slopes of the ridges. These locations will experience the greatest warming and drying of fuels and leaf litter from the most direct sunshine and exposure to the southerly breeze. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. The threat for more rapid wildfire spread appears to increase on Friday as the south to southwest breeze freshens by 5 to 10 mph. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.