Come over to Iron Vines Winery and enjoy an evening full of laughs, as local comedians bring you a night of jokes and crazy games with “Comedy Open Mic Crazy Game Night,” on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., 322 Raspberry Ave., Sunbury.
The open mic shows at Iron Vines are held on the third Thursday each month, with upcoming shows May 18 and June 15.
Local comedian Luis Charriez is hosting the event. Charriez moved from Bronx, New York, to Sunbury when he was 16 and attended Shikellamy High School. One of 13 children, Charriez lives in Northumberland with his wife and two sons. He has worked in health care for the past eight years and is an avid gardener with a genuine respect for nature.
“I enjoy spending quality time with my family,” he said. “They never know what adventure I’m going to come up with next!”
From a young age, Charriez enjoyed making people laugh and was the “class clown” in school. He cites Bill Burr and Katt Williams as his main influences in comedy.
“I got started in stand-up comedy because my boss, Chris Rowe, recommended I give it a shot because I always had everyone in the office laughing,” he recalled.
In November 2014, Charriez attended his first open mic at The Eagles in Sunbury at Mike’s No Mic Open Mic (MNMOM), a monthly open mic that he started to frequent following his first performance.
“I instantly fell in love with the rush that comes with being on stage,” he said. “From that moment on, I knew comedy was going to be my career.
As almost everyone experiences, life threw Charriez curve balls, and he was unable to pursue comedy for the next several years. In 2020, he returned to the comedy scene and has grown as a comedian ever since.
Held every third Thursday of the month, this open mic at Iron Vines was started jointly by Charriez and fellow New York native and Sunbury comedian Pedro Reyes. Iron Vines reached out to Reyes, looking to set up a monthly event.
“Pedro and I took turns hosting the event for several months, and Pedro has since moved on to do what he is most passionate about, which is art,” Charriez said. “I have solely hosted the event for the past several months with some local comedians pitching in from time to time.”
Charriez and Reyes were inspired to create this event for local comedians needing a place to practice their jokes and for people to just have a great time.
“We have turned it into a comedy show and crazy game night,” Charriez said. “After each comedy show, we play a ‘crazy game’ with the audience — you never know what we will come up with next. The team winners are then given a ‘prize,’ normally a glass of Iron Vines’ finest wine!”
Also performing will be local comedian Josh Matyas, known by his stage name “Mosh JR.” Matyas has four children, three daughters and a son, with his partner of 12 years. Aside from comedy, his other passions include music and martial arts.
Growing up, Matyas loved watching Jim Carrey movies and tried to mimic Carrey’s movements and facial expressions. His other influences in stand-up include Mitch Hedberg, Mark Normand, and Joe Rogan, to name a few.
“I had always wanted to try stand-up since I was younger; or at least I always knew I liked making people laugh,” he said.
Matyas learned about the open mic when he attended a local show in Danville and met a few local comics. But then the pandemic hit, so he waited and started going to the open mic once it was reopened.
“It was all Luis Charriez’s idea,” he said. “I was just lucky enough to have gone to the first one, and since then I’ve been able to help him try and build this up.”
Comedian Nick Yanoshak, of Bloomsburg, typically takes part in the Iron Vines’ open mics, but is unable to this month due to another booking.
Charriez said he hopes this event continues to grow, as he has recently been trying to advertise more to make the community aware of it. He hopes it can be a place where people can go to get a good laugh and let loose.
“My main goal is to unite people as one — no discrimination, no hard feelings,” he said. “My motto is ‘no joke is off limits.’ I want people to have a place where the outside world doesn’t affect the environment within the event space. I hope that everyone who comes to these events leaves eager and excited to return.”
“My hope is that we have a great turnout and can deliver a fun laugh-filled show,” Matyas said, “and leave the audience with a night of comedy they won’t forget!”
Charriez’s said his future plans for comedy consist of building his resume, finding more places to host open mics, and attending more open mics that others host.
“I host two other open mics as of now, and I am always looking to grow that number so more comedians can hone their craft and grow into even better comedians,” he added. “I’m just trying to make the world a better place, one joke at a time!”
“I plan to keep working on my material to make it stronger and to keep working to make this my full-time gig,” Matyas said. “I’ll also hopefully be heading out to Austin this summer to check out the comedy scene there.”
Charriez will be performing at several events over the summer. Follow his comedian Facebook page @LUISCHARRIEZTHEOG for upcoming events.
Check out Josh Matyas on Instagram (come_moshwit_me) and TikTok (come_mosh_with_me27).