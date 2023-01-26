SUNBURY — Little Addy’s Café in Sunbury is becoming known as a home for the central Susquehanna Valley comedy scene. Having hosted comedy open mic events Tuesday nights since last April, they also hosted a “Big Showcase” comedy event in October, and will present a second showcase event this Saturday.
Chris William, local comic and host of both the open mic and Big Showcase events, said the first Big Showcase was a huge hit.
“We sold every seat in the place and had a decent amount of standing-room-only folks,” he said.
William also books the comedians who appear in the “Big Showcase.” Saturday’s event will feature sets from Luis Charriez, Max, Pat George, Jarrod Micale and headliner Zack Hammond.
William will be joined by co-host Rasheed Wesley Jr., of Williamsport — also a local comic and a regular at the Tuesday open mic events at Little Addy’s.
“He’s one of my closest friends, and we’ve been doing open mics and shows together for a long time,” William said. He is looking forward to giving Wesley the opportunity to gain hosting experience and try something new.
In fact, the entire event is organized around the purpose of giving all of the local comedians new and bigger opportunities.
“The goal of the ‘Big Showcase’ is to feature comedians who frequent the open mic, give them a chance to work on longer sets than they normally would at the open mic, and show the community that we have some really funny people who are part of this thing,” William said.
While two of the comedians are from the more immediate local area, the rest travel from more than an hour away each week to participate in the open mic events.
“It’s gotten a very positive reputation for the venue, the other comics, and the audience,” William said, “so we get people from all over Pennsylvania.”
Tammy Koonsman has owned and operated Little Addy’s Café for the past five years.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to have local artists and non-local artists perform and showcase their talents,” she said, adding, “I look forward to having a fun time, and laughing a lot of course.”
William said Saturday’s show is recommended for adults, ages 18 and older. The reason, he said, was so that the comedians did not feel constrained in subject matter due to the presence of younger audience members.
Those attending, he said, should “expect to laugh!”
“These comedians are people who I trust and support, and I know the audience will enjoy.”
William is grateful for the opportunities that Little Addy’s has extended to him, including the opportunity to fulfill a dream.
“I’ve been doing comedy in the area for nearly a decade,” he said, “and from the very beginning I have wanted nothing more than to build a strong, funny, and supportive community here in my home area.”
Seating at Saturday’s event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The café will be offering a food and drink menu.