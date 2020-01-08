Some Scoutmasters and supportive parents will be walking into a bar, but it’s not the start of a joke.
It’s the start, organizers hope, of a new fundraiser for a local Scouting program.
Three comedians from Wise Crackers Comedy will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club.
The price of admission includes the three performances, food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Blu Star Entertainment will provide music following the show. Proceeds benefit Cub Scout Pack 3333 and Boy Scout Troop 333.
“Each comedian is going to have a 30-minute show,” said Nova Bell, one of the organizers of the event. “Blu-Star Entertainment (DJ services) will play a mix of ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music following the comedy show.”
A buffet dinner will be prepared by The Piggy’s Butt, a caterer that works out of the Sunbury Social Club, Bell said. It will include smoked brisket, pulled pork, side dishes, bologna and cheese tray, fruit tray and desserts. A cash bar will also be available.
“We just want to raise funds for our Scouts,” said fellow organizer Sue Billman. “And also provide the community with a wonderful night out.”
Profits from the event will help pay for re-chartering fees, camping trips and equipment.
“The Cub Scouts did a really good job raising money last year,” Bell said. “All the Scouts went to camp without paying any money out of pocket. We’re hoping to do the same thing this year with the Boy Scouts and the Cub Scouts. We’re just trying to make it easier on the families to keep the kids in the Scouting program.”
The women are hoping a night of laughter and dancing will be especially welcomed after the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
“We just hope the community will come out and not only support the Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops, but also have fun,” Billman said.
Due to the comedy content, guests must be 18 years or older to attend.