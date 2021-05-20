DANVILLE — Few things can improve a night of comedy, but an outdoor beer garden has to be one of them.
Cherokee Tap Room presents Comedy Night in the beer garden with host Chris William on Saturday, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Cherokee decided to offer an evening of comedy after last year’s event attracted such a favorable response.
“We had a lot of positive feedback, so much so that we had 753 ‘Interested’ on this year’s event on Facebook,” said Jennifer Brouse, general manager at Cherokee Tap Room. “Our first (comedy night) was such a big hit, we decided to do two this year.”
Chris William, host of the show, grew up in Shamokin and Sunbury and now lives in Paxinos. He gathered a crew of his comedian friends for last year’s event and a new group this year.
“I try to have a rotating cast of people so it’s fresh for the venue, and to show that we can bring people in (to this area),” he said.
The five comedians Saturday night will be Jarrod Micale, of Reading; Pat George, of Harrisburg; and David Feinberg, LeMaire Lee and Jay Simpson, all of Philadelphia.
“They’re friends of mine,” William said. “I travelled all along the East Coast for comedy and met a lot of comedians and developed friendships along the way.”
Cherokee Tap Room will have food for purchase from their Late Night Menu. Choose from Street Tacos and 4 Corners Pizza, a Detroit-style pizza with every piece a crispy corners piece, topped with four cheeses and traditional pan sauce. They also have Boardwalk fries, deep-fried pierogis and a pulled pork sandwich, along with an extensive beer list.
Levante Brewing Company, from West Chester, will have a pop-up shop with representatives of the company chatting with customers. The outdoor stage Cherokee built for last year’s performances has been upgraded to a bigger and better platform.
“What better way to kick off the summer?” William asked. “The weather’s getting nice. People want to be outside and to be having these experiences.”
He will gather another crew of comedians for a Cherokee Tap Room Comedy Night on July 31, too.
“Everybody needs to laugh, especially with everything that was going on this year,” Brouse said. “This will be a chance for people to get out and lift everybody’s spirits. Laughter really is the best medicine.”
Attendees at Comedy Night must be 18 years or older.
