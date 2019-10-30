DANVILLE — Zing Productions will host a comedy night Friday in the Booth Theater, at 328 Mill St.
The event will feature Zack Hammond, Bill Russum and Sean Conway, according to John Brady, co-founder of Zing.
Brady said seating starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. For reservations, call 570-951-6572. The event is BYOB.
Conway is the host and an up-and-coming comic from the Philadelphia area. Conway is a student at Bucknell University and presents four comedy shows a year. He runs a comedy show at Itri Comedy Club in Bristol, Pa. He can be found on Instagram at Sean_Michael_Conway.
Russum, a stand-up comedian from Central Pennsylvania, will be featured. He has performed throughout the East Coast and serves as co-host of the podcast Drunk Bill Explains. He appeared on the Jerry Springer Show and said the show was fake.
His comedy has been described as “a silly good time,” but he said he prefers to be considered as a silly goose time. He can be found at @realbillrussum on Twitter.
The headliner will be Hammond, who is a nationally touring headliner and performs in theaters, clubs, fire halls, pizza shops and anywhere else he wants his brand of intelligent and dark humor.
“If you like George Carlin or Richard Pryor, you will like me,” said Hammond, a Maryland native who lives in Nanticoke.
Hammond has been a stand-up comedian for 11 years and said he travels throughout the country and is on the road quite a lot.
“I really enjoyed comedy as a kid and took theater classes. When I got to college, my girlfriend at the time forced me to go to a comedy open mic and I bombed horribly. I kept going back and never stopped,” he said of Wednesday open mic nights in Scranton.
He suggests an audience of 18 and older.
Hammond has been to Danville before, performing twice during comedy shows at Old Forge Brewing Co. in Danville.
He goes to open mic at Civil War Cider in Lewisburg with new material before he takes it on the road.
He has been part of several comedy festivals including the Cinder Block Comedy Festival in Brooklyn, the Baltimore Comedy Festival and the Meadowlands Comedy Festival.
Hammond was part of the Devil Cup Comedy Competition on Long Island and he won first place in the inaugural competition Northeastern Pennsylvania Scenes Got Talent. He said he won a round one week and then won the final competition among round winners.
Hammond has produced three comedy albums — “Sorrow Tree,” “Appalling” and most recently “Utilitarian.”
He has performed at Wisecrakers, Sullys Comedy Cedar, Eastville Comedy Club and has opened for Doug Stanhope.