On Tuesday, the Community Arts Center will host the national Broadway tour of “Fiddler on the Roof,” which while featuring the same beloved music, lines, and characters, also presents a fresh vision in its lively choreography.
The performance is directed by Tony-winner Bartlett Shear and the team behind “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play “Oslo.” “Fiddler,” from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, has won 10 Tony Awards, including a special award for the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. Its songs, including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life” have become Broadway classics.
According to Greg Ray, transitional executive director and programming consultant at the Community Arts Center, said “Fiddler on the Roof” was last presented there in their 2011-12 season, when it “played to a packed house.”
“We felt this is a show that really resonates with our audiences,” he said, so “When we found that this show would be available to us around the holidays, we moved quickly to secure a date.”
He said they are most looking forward to the excellence in presentation that is expected in a Broadway production.
“While this musical is performed often all over the world,” he said, “none of those shows compare to the beautiful staging, choreography, sets, costumes, lighting and acting in the new Broadway tour.”
Cast member Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, who is playing the eldest daughter, Tzeitel this season, especially appreciates the new set and choreography that makes this production unique. She touted Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, whose work is based on original staging by Jerome Robbins.
“He reimagined it,” she said, “and it’s so exciting. That’s the backbone of this production. It’s a very pedestrian, natural, energetic style that really just explodes off the stage.”
Murphy has been with the production since the tour first began in October last year. It has been a memorable experience in her career, which has its roots in her love for dancing since she was very little. As she grew older, she overcame stage fright when it came to singing, beginning to perform in musicals around her eighth grade year. By the time it came to decide on college, she said, “there wasn’t really a question” of what she was going to pursue.
While “Fiddler on the Roof” is a well-known classic, Murphy said it wasn’t until she saw a previous tour’s production of it at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh that it left a lasting impression on her.
Last year, she said she experienced “a full circle moment” when she made her debut as Hodel in the current tour at the Benedum. After performing in the ensemble and serving as an understudy of the daughters of “Fiddler”, Murphy began performing as Tzeitel full-time in August.
While she isn’t the eldest in her family, as Tzeitel is, she does have a sister, and she has been able to find a commonality with the role. “I’ve always connected with her nurturing manner,” she said.
Murphy also continues to find a beloved connection to the play in general.
“It’s a classic,” she said. “It’s so well-written, which as an actor makes it a really good piece to work on, and something I’m excited to do every day.”
She also loves that the story highlights several generations of a family, and that everyone in the audience will likely be able to find a character they can most identify with. For those acting in the play, Murphy said a special connection has also been forged.
“The cast and crew is wonderful,” she said. “We’ve all become family on stage and off stage.”
The play is something that Ray said fits the CAC’s core mission perfectly.
“‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is a timeless story about the power of community to uplift and sustain in the face of adversity and in our daily life struggles,” he said. “It’s a joy for our staff to be able to share these messages with our community here in central Pennsylvania.”