THARPTOWN — Bring the family for vendors, food, crafts, a bounce house and plenty of neighborhood interaction.
Union Fire Company and the Tharptown Christmas Display will co-host the second annual Tharptown Community Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the town’s playground on Center Street.
The fire company started the event last year in an effort to bring the community together after COVID-19 restrictions kept people from unnecessary mingling.
“Union Fire Company has been a member of the Tharptown community for over 100 years,” said John Stone, firefighter and event organizer. “The fire company is always the steward of the community. We should always be out front in bringing people together.”
The event features almost 30 vendors from local communities, including Maurer’s Smokin N Shamokin BBQ trailer, Rita’s Italian Ice, Linda’s Cookies, Clear Candy by Missy, Forest Hills Fire Company, My Unicorn Room, Fox Trot Creations, Top Secret Candles and more.
“For the kids, there is a pick-a-pop lollipop picking game with prizes,” said Rebecca Stone, secretary for Union Fire Company. “We have a Dalmatian bounce house. We will have fire trucks for kids to see, touch and learn about.”
“R Happy Place Farm will be bringing their petting zoo, as well,” John Stone said.
Community Day will once again feature a Chinese auction, which was a big hit last year. It will offer a wide variety of large and small prizes, including Beats by Dre headphones and gift cards for concerts, amusement parks, stores, restaurants and baseball games.
“There is something for everyone on the Chinese auction,” Rebecca Stone said. “We have collectible Transformers donated by Patriot Prime Reviews (a popular YouTuber), we have a custom baseball bat mug from Dugout Mugs which features the Philadelphia Phillies and Union Fire Company logos — the mug itself is made from an actual baseball bat. We have signed sports photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Knicks. Locally, Tharptown General Store, Aaron’s, AutoZone, Advanced Auto, Paxinos Beer Shoppe, and The Plumbing Outlet have all generously donated items to the auction.”
“People loved the Chinese auction last year,” John Stone said. “Last year we had 20 or so donations. This year, it’s going through the roof.”
Even local residents have contributed things like dolls and children’s arts and crafts baskets, he said.
In addition to the auction, Union Fire Company will sell T-shirts and tumblers with their logo.
New this year is axe throwing.
“We thought, why not let the adults have some fun this year?” John Stone said.
Live entertainment will be provided by Jody Urso from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Down N’ Out from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Jody Urso has a voice like Tom Petty. He’s a solo acoustic act,” John Stone said. “Down N’ Out is a local band from Shamokin. They play contemporary classic rock. Their lead singer sounds like Stevie Nicks.”
The fire company members hope that, like last year, Community Day will help bring back that small-town quality to Tharptown.
“We want to bring that neighborly feeling back,” John Stone said. “We lost some of it with COVID. Everybody really became shut in. It’s nice to get everybody outside to see each other.”
Profits raised from Community Day will be split between Union Fire Company and Tharptown Christmas Display.
“For us, this is beyond fundraising,” Rebecca Stone said. “This is the chance to spend the day with our community and celebrate the great things in our area.”
