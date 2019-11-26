Susquehanna University invites the community to enjoy its Emmy Award-winning Christmas Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Weber Chapel Auditorium.
The service is free and open to the public.
Since its inception in 1966, the annual Christmas Candlelight Service is one of Susquehanna’s most cherished traditions, as more than 1,600 members of the university and surrounding communities gather in Weber Chapel for candle lighting and carols, as well as traditional readings, songs and prayers in celebration of the season.
The Rev. Scott Kershner, chaplain to the university, will preside over the service and deliver the message, assisted by the Rev. Turkura Pius Michael, pastor of St. Pius X Church in Selinsgrove and spiritual advisor to Susquehanna’s Catholic community.
The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble.
Attendees are requested to donate a child-friendly food item that does not require a can opener or scissors to open and does not need to be refrigerated. Examples include instant oatmeal, small boxes of cereal, granola bars, beef sticks, easy mac and cheese, mini bottled water and juice boxes. All donations will support the local Meals for Seals program.
Susquehanna’s 2016 Candlelight Service, which was the event’s 50th anniversary, won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for WVIA. The service was broadcast throughout the U.S. in December 2017 and will air on public television stations this holiday season. Residents should check their local listings for air times.