SUNBURY — A Chinese auction will be held Saturday to benefit a local mother battling stage four cancer.
Jennifer Ladd is a 45-year-old single mother of two who has been diagnosed with stage four Sigmoid Colon Adenocarcinoma that has metastasized to her liver.
“(Jen) was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer that has spread to her liver,” said her sister, Jessica Ladd. “She is currently going through her chemo treatments … and she has an MRI scheduled for next week to see what effect the chemo has had on her tumors.”
Due to the location of the tumors on her liver, explained Ladd, they need to shrink to make the surgery possible.
“If we can do surgery, that will be in Pittsburgh followed by more chemo. If the MRI shows other results — then we come up with a new plan,” she said.
Jen was diagnosed in September 2021 with stage two colon cancer. After surgery to remove the tumor followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy, her family was hopeful for remission and a full recovery. Unfortunately, the cancer spread.
Described as shy and reserved, Jen also has a reputation for being the “go-to” person in her family.
“She is a great mom — her kids are everything to her,” said Jessica. “She is very hardworking and dependable, she is so caring and goes out of her way to help people. She has worked in social services for so long and truly has a special gift to work with kids or people with special needs.”
Brenda Laubach has known Jen for many years, and credits her for helping her son throughout his intermediate and middle school years.
“My son has autism and I first met Jen when she worked with him as a TSS,” said Laubach. “I’m indebted to her because she helped teach him to read and write — and she had to adapt a lot of his academic skills. She has a really calm way about her.”
Over the years the friendship between the women evolved into a business relationship as well — Jen works for Laubach at The Cornerstone Agency in Lemoyne.
“You really couldn’t meet a nicer person,” she said.
It’s because of her kindness and her dedication to helping others that the community, friends and family members have rallied and pulled together this weekend’s benefit, Laubach said.
“I think it’s just that she would do anything for anybody,” she said. “I know she doesn’t like being the center of attention, but if anyone is sick she is the one making a meal for them, in her family she watches all the nieces and nephews … she’s always helping out in some way.”
Jessica said she has been floored by the response from the community.
“I don’t have words for the overwhelming support that we have had from the Sunbury area,” she said. “It has been so humbling to our family. We are so, so grateful to have grown up here and live here. People have reached out to us, not only to donate items, their time and food, but most importantly to check on Jen and to check in on us. This community is strong and truly cares about one another and we cannot say thank you enough to everyone.”
The Chinese auction will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., during which time, tickets will be available for the Chinese auction. Following the closing of bidding, winners will be announced. Guests do not have to be present to win. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the duration of the Chinese auction. Following the conclusion of the Chinese auction, live entertainment will be provided from 6-9 p.m. by “The Scoop.”
There is a $5 donation to get in for entertainment.
“We are really looking forward to them playing — they are a great band,” said Jessica.
Items donated for auction include a wide variety of gift baskets, restaurant and store gift cards, home decor and much, much more. One special donation does stand out — a Josh Allen autographed Buffalo Bills football helmet.
“There have been tons and tons of donations — everything from gift cards for free pizzas to Knoebels and the Hershey Spa, Harley Davidson merchandise — and tons and tons of baskets of items,” said Laubach. “There are also some homemade items — and there are a lot of local items too, which shows the level of support we’ve received from the community.”
There is no specific goal for the fund raiser, said Jessica.
“Unfortunately, everything is so expensive right now so anything is appreciated,” she said. “We are hoping that while Jen is off for her surgery, that she doesn’t have to worry about bills or try to get back to work too soon. We want her to be able to heal without financial worry.”
All monies raised Saturday will go to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses not covered by her insurance as well as for co-pays, medications, medical supplies and with travel costs for her hospital stay in Pittsburgh. Any additional money will be used to cover household bills for Jen and her two children to help alleviate the stress and financial burden from being off work and having a limited income.
For anyone who would like to help but is unable to make it to the benefit, they can reach out via Facebook.
Jessica said her sister is planning on attending the benefit but will be wearing a mask and trying to socially distance as her immune system is compromised.
“We are not asking others to wear a mask, unless you are feeling sick or have been around someone with COVID,” she said.