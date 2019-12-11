Every Monday night, Aaron Booth directs the Community Singers in rehearsals.
The group will provide its third free public singers concert starting at 7 p.m. Monday in St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 240 Sunbury Road, Danville. This year’s theme is “A Portrait of Winter” with Booth choosing some Christmas and holiday songs that aren’t as well known “to get people into the sights and sounds of Christmas.”
The singers performed Monday night for the sisters of Maria Hall.
Sister Mary Carol lives there and also sings with the group of about 25. She saw the singers perform last year and decided to become part of the group. “I have been in choirs all my life,” said the sister, who holds a bachelor in music education and has lived at the hall for two years.
Numbers will include “This Winter Night,” “Aways Believe,” “While the Snow Lay Sleeping,” “Believe,” “Season of Dreams,” “The Sounds of Christmas,” “Under Winter Moon,” “Light a Candle” and more, according to 15-year member Pat Burlone.
Jeannie Snover and her husband, Bill, serve as group leaders, said Jim McClincy, who will sing and play guitar during the prelude and at intermission.
Gail Garman and Bev Reich will accompany the singers on piano.
Booth’s son, Logan, 10, will sing a solo in “Believe.”
Wendy Smith, of the Danville area, is a new member who will be singing in her first concert. “I really like it and enjoy the practices,” she said.
Mary Jane Snyder, of Danville, has been a member for some time. Sandra Henrie, of Orangeville, serves as group treasurer and joined 35 years ago. “I love music and I like to sing,” she said. She said the group was an outlet for her while she worked 45 years as a nurse at Geisinger.
Susan Stamm, of Northumberland, joined 25 years ago after seeing a notice in the newspaper about the singers. “I decided to try to see what they were all about and have been here ever since.”
I love to sing. It’s a fun thing,” said Stamm, who also sings in choirs at her church.
Sister Loretta Marie, of Maria Hall, has seen the singers perform in the past and said the concerts “are very inspiring and bring joy to us at Maria Hall.”
“I very much so enjoy the whole concert,” said Sister Beverly.
Valley Township resident Margaret Swartz has been with the singers since the 1950s. She has been around music all her life because her mother was a piano teacher and organist. Swartz also sang in choruses while in school.
The singers will also present a public concert in the spring.