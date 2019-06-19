It’s the drumming that will get you. The energy, the color, the bugle blasts … all of that plays into it. But it’s the drumming that reverberates in your chest and makes you hungry for more.
Sounds On The Susquehanna presents four competing drum and bugle corps and three special exhibitions on Saturday evening at the Milton Area High School.
Competing groups are White Sabers, from Dansville, New York; the Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps; Columbus Saints Drum and Bugle Corps, from Columbus, Ohio; and the Bushwackers Drum Corps, based in Princeton, New Jersey.
Special exhibitions will be provided by the Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps, representing American Legion Post 199 of Hawthorne, New Jersey; the Belvederes Alumni Corps of Schuylkill Haven; and the Mighty St. Joe’s Alumni Corps from the Rochester, New York, area.
The committee for Sounds On The Susquehanna meets at Klees’ Korner hoagie and ice cream shop in Milton. Owner Steve Klees explained that some of the committee members are former members of the Keystoners Drum and Bugle Corps of Milton and are happy to promote drum and bugle corps.
“Drum corps people are, like, forever drum corps people,” he said. “Basically, if you make a friend in drum corps, you’re going to have a friend forever. It’s like a reunion whenever you go to one of these shows.”
In 1949, the Keystoners initiated the Cavalcade of Champions, which local residents might recall enjoying for 24 years. It has now evolved into Sounds On The Susquehanna.
“Central Pennsylvania people are addicted to drum and bugle corps,” said Hank Baylor, committee member. “We do really well. We expect to have a little more than a thousand (in the audience).”
“I sit there and I watch the drum lines, because I’m a drummer,” Klees said. “As soon as they start, the crowds are on their feet going freaking wild.”
Referring to the old “shattering glass” advertisements of Memorex audio recordings, he said, “We just want somebody to blast us and make it look like a Memorex commercial.”
The 2019 sponsor for Sounds On The Susquehanna are the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau and Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts. Free program giveaways will include prizes of tickets to local musical events. A portion of the evening’s profits will be donated to the Milton Area High School Band.
Sounds On The Susquehanna opens the Drum Corps Associates’ competitive season, which ends with the championships in August in Williamsport.
“I call it ‘drum corps fanaticism,’” Klees said. “If the bug bites you, you’re going to want to go to other shows.”