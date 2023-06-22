LEWISBURG — Concerts scheduled throughout the year will bring music into a building with the acoustics to let the melodies be heard at their very best.
The First Baptist Church of Lewisburg has started the 2023 Ruth L. Blankenship Concert Series, with performances to be held each month. The next concert will be the Kahl-Nyce Duo featuring music for saxophone and piano on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m.
“First Baptist Church of Lewisburg has a long-standing history of quality church music,” said Brett Hosterman, adjunct music professor at Susquehanna University, freelance photographer and graphic designer, who started the concert series. “Arguably, we have some of the best acoustics in town. It was only fitting to showcase those acoustics through music.”
The series was planned to begin in March of 2020 but was interrupted by COVID restrictions.
“The leadership of the church has been very supportive in developing and launching this series, and we view it as an outreach to our community,” Hosterman said. “My goal is to bring people through our doors for the purpose of music and to experience the incredible space that is First Baptist.”
The series started in April with the Mansfield University Concert Choir. In May, local singer/songwriter Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner performed the folk songs her audience loves.
Responses to the concert series have been great, Hosterman said.
“Our ‘kick off’ concert on April 2 featured the Mansfield University Concert Choir. It was a spectacular way to start this series and highlight the incredible acoustics in our sanctuary,” he said. “Several audience members commented on the need for a series such as this in the heart of the downtown.”
He mentioned that the church’s piano was acquired recently after Tom Patten, of the Great Susquehanna Piano Company, in Milton, informed him of two Steinway pianos that Patten had spent nearly two decades restoring.
“Through the generous contributions of our congregation members, we purchased one of the pianos for a little over $48,000,” Hosterman said. “The piano we selected of the two that were available is a 1904 Steinway ‘O’ series, which Tom has masterfully restored to its original glory.”
The concert series is named after Ruth L. Blankenship, First Baptist Church’s retired choir director, who learned of the honor at the first concert.
“That was a big surprise to me,” Blankenship said. “They kept it a secret. I was totally in shock.”
“Over her many decades here in Central Pennsylvania she has taught private piano and voice lessons to literally hundreds of individuals,” Hosterman said. “It was only fitting for us to honor her legacy by continuing to bring quality music to the Lewisburg area.”
Blankenship, 91, has been involved with a number of musical groups over the years, including the Buffalo Valley Singers, the Victorian Christmas parades and singing at high teas at the former Victorian Lady, in Lewisburg. The longtime piano teacher now volunteers with musical activities.
“My pay is seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they hear the music,” she said. “It’s soothing. It’s pleasant. It’s like I’ve been doing musical therapy (for people).”
On Oct. 21 and 22, the concert series will feature sacred pianist and composer Mark Hayes with a workshop for local singers, choir members, organists and pianists.
“A concert featuring that group and Mark Hayes on piano will be performed Sunday, Oct. 22,” Hosterman said. “Any local vocalists who wish to join us should email musicatfirstbaptist@gmail.com.”
Don-Paul Kahl and Zach Nyce have been performing music since studying at Susquehanna University in 2010 and will perform at the concert series on Sunday. With their saxophone and piano duo they hope “to link their hometown areas to the rest of the world through music.”
“Music is a way to bring people together,” Blankenship said, noting that two of her students eventually married. “Music has a way of melting away all of the problems and difficult times that we’re having.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.