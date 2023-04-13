LEWISBURG — People from mediaeval times onward have somehow learned to train fierce falcons to help with hunting. Hunters also instinctively learned to appreciate the trees around them and all the benefits the woodlands provided. Upcoming workshops can show how we can gain similar appreciations today.
The Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy will host two programs on Saturday: a Hawk Talk and Birding Hike from 9 to 11 a.m., and Trees & Me from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Both programs will be held at Dale’s Ridge Trail on Strawbridge Road.
The Hawk Talk and Birding Hike is open to ages 18 and up and will be led by guest host Michael Kuriga, “The Bird Man.” A master falconer and licensed bald-eagle handler, Kuriga will be accompanied by his Peregrine falcon and talk about birds of prey. Participants can then enjoy bird watching along the trails at Dale’s Ridge.
“The Bird Man will be bringing his Peregrine falcon and will be talking about the adaptations of this bird and other birds of prey,” said Becky Cunfer, adventure coordinator at the Conservancy. “Michael Kuriga also hunts with one of his falcons, and we are hoping he will share about this experience too.”
Open to adults only, admission is $10 per group, and registration is required. Linn Conservancy members save $5.
At the Trees & Me event, attendees will learn about the legacy of trees, explore forest ecology and discover what it means to be an environmental steward. The program will be led by Sara Street, Manager of Rider Park, in Lycoming County.
“Being an environmental steward is to protect the forest,” Cunfer said. “One can do that by practicing Leave No Trace practices, cleaning up litter, staying on trail, respecting wildlife by observing at safe distances, and leaving only footprints behind and taking only photographs.”
Trees & Me is open to families and people of all ages. Participants can revel in the beauty and inspiration of the trees that grow in the Susquehanna River Valley.
“Being outdoors and enjoying the fresh air is always great, but this program will take a closer look at the trees around us,” Cunfer said. “Each family will also get to take home a tree seedling, compliments of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.”
Parents are required to accompany children. Like the birding program, admission is $10 per family, and Linn Conservancy members save $5.
“These programs are so effective because everything is done outdoors, and everything is hands-on,” said Diane Donato, president of the Linn Conservancy. “Our programs really resonate with the people who attend, whether children or adults, because we offer an experience where participants not only learn through hearing and seeing, but also by engaging and doing. The community leaders who support these programs are the experts in their fields, and they bring local perspective and deep understanding about their topic of expertise.”
She noted the importance of paying attention to and protecting all forms of nature in our Valley.
“These types of programs remind participants of the importance of maintaining natural areas,” she said, “because without conservation and preservation now, these experiences will not be available for future generations to enjoy.”
Registration is required. Participants may register at linnconservancy.org/registration.
In the coming weeks watch for more Merrill Linn Conservancy programs, including Frog Frenzy, Art in Nature, Living Landscapes, Nature’s Explorers and Birdhouse Building.
