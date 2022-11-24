LEWISBURG — Use the holiday season to learn about birds as they glide through the sky, or make a craft or wreath to decorate for the season, all while enjoying lessons on nature.
The Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy will present three Family Nature Programs, all 90 minutes and with free admission, although donations are encouraged.
The programs are:
All About Birds, on Saturday (rain date Sunday) from 2 to 3 p.m. in Hufnagle Park
Nature Holiday Craft Making, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the community room of the East Buffalo Municipal Building on 589 Fairground Road
Holiday Wreath Making, on Saturday, Dec. 10 (rain date Dec. 11), from 2 to 3:30 p.m., outdoors at the Dale-Engle-Walker House on 1471 Strawbridge Road.
The family programs, led by Becky Cunfer, adventure coordinator, are part of the Linn Conservancy’s mission to protect natural spaces and educate people about nature.
Individuals who love to see birds flying about their own backyards will appreciate All About Birds, on Saturday at Hufnagle Park.
“They’ll learn about bird adaptions and enjoy a touch-and-feel exhibit,” Cunfer said. “And they’ll be making an edible treat for backyard birds.”
All supplies will be provided.
Cunfer will decide on the type of Nature Holiday Craft to make after she sees what supplies are donated to the conservancy.
“Participants will enjoy using nature items to create gifts for family, and expressing their creativity,” she said. “Families love being able to integrate items in nature for beautiful crafts that express creativity and love for gifts to give at holidays.”
People will also enjoy a chance to be creative in the Holiday Wreath Making program at the Dale-Engle-Walker House.
“They’ll like the fragrant smells of evergreens, and hanging it on their front door to share with neighbors and passersby,” Cunfer said. “Families love working together to create something as a family.”
Chad North, operations coordinator for the Merrill Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, pointed out the benefit of seeing nature in our day-to-day lives.
“I think when most people think about enjoying nature, they think of nature being located away from them at either a park, mountain, forest, or waterway instead of where it actually is...everywhere,” he said. “We all love the benefits that nature provides us. Now you can learn how to enjoy and engage with nature right outside your front door. The opportunities to enjoy nature are literally all around us, and these events are an exciting way to discover how to do just that.”
To register, please email Cunfer at adventure@linnconservancy.org.
