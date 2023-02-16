Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Ephrat Asherie Dance will perform its new work “Odeon” at the Weis Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) is a dance company rooted in African American and Latinx street and club dances. Dedicated to exploring the inherent complexities of these forms, EAD investigates the expansive narrative qualities of various social dances, including breaking, hip-hop, house and vogue, as a means to tell stories, develop innovative imagery and find new modes of expression.
Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie is a New York City-based b-girl, dancer and choreographer and a 2016 Bessie Award Winner for Innovative Achievement in Dance. She has received numerous awards to support her work including Dance Magazine’s inaugural Harkness Promise Award, the Jacob’s Pillow Fellowship at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU and a Jerome Foundation Travel and Study Grant. Last year, Asherie received a National Dance Project award to support the development and touring of her newest work, “Odeon.”
“Odeon,” an original dance work for six dancers and four musicians, is the second collaboration between sister and brother team Ephrat and Ehud Asherie (choreographer and musical director, respectively). Set to the music of fin-de-siècle Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, known for mixing early 20th-century romantic music with samba and other popular Afro-Brazilian rhythms, this work takes a hybrid approach to movement. “Odeon” delves into what happens when you bring together parts of the extended family of street and club dances — breaking, hip-hop, house and vogue — and remix them and challenge them to inhabit unfamiliar spatial and choreographic contexts.