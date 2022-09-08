LEWISBURG — The words you hear over and over when talking about contra dance are “smiles” and “fun.” There must be something about it that just delights people.
The Countryside Contra Dancers will host a community contra dance on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.at the Donald Heiter Community Center, on 100 N. Fifth St. Caller Bob Nicholson will feature the music of Strath Hanna, from the State College area.
New England Contra Dance is a traditional social dance rooted in Irish, English, and Scottish jigs, reels and waltzes. It involves a smooth, walking step with instructions from the caller.
“It’s just an evening of terrific fun,” said Betsy Noyce, organizer of the dances. “Contra dance is incredibly simple. It’s open to all ages. It’s just a fun time.”
All dances are taught, with a basic review beginning at 7 p.m. No experience is needed, and dancers can arrive with or without a partner.
“Contra dances are typically done in two lines made up of paired partners,” Noyce said. “Usually, two pairs make up a dancing group but your opposite couple changes as the dance progresses, giving you the opportunity to dance with almost everyone.”
“No one needs to come to the dance with a partner,” said Jeff Scheckter, who also helps organize the dances. “We have single folks and families with children who come to dance; people are encouraged to change partners after each dance.”
Although considered a folk dance, the nature of the contra dance form renders it gender neutral, which can appeal to modern dancers. A press release from the Countryside Contra Dancers said, “We strive to be welcoming to all regardless of age, skill level, gender identity, cultural or national heritage.”
“It doesn’t necessarily stand on tradition,” said Arden Miller, a longtime dancer and volunteer with the Countryside Contra Dancers. “The callers are really aware that not everyone identifies in the same way. They acknowledge that we don’t have to be so traditional.”
“We welcome anyone who wants to dance and have fun,” Noyce said. “If you can walk, you can contra.”
“We average between 25 to 40 dancers at a dance,” Scheckter said. “Many of our ‘regulars’ travel from State College, Danville or beyond.”
Comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes are all that’s required.
“One of the things I like a lot is that there’s always live music,” Miller said. “We have different bands that play. You don’t have to know how to contra dance to come and enjoy it. The caller will teach you, and other dancers will help you.”
First-time dancers almost always say they had fun and will be coming back, Noyce said. She recently ran into a dancer she hadn’t seen in three years who told her, “My first dance was contra, and I haven’t stopped dancing since.”
“He was just beaming as he said it,” Noyce said. “But this is the kind of joy contra brings into people’s lives.”
“I have never really met anyone who doesn’t smile at the dance,” Miller said. “It’s just fun.”
Because she has to be careful with a sore knee, she also appreciates being able to control the level of energy she puts into the steps.
“You can dance with as much vigor and enthusiasm as you want,” she said. “There are some who put their all into the swing, and some like me who just swing.”
Saturday’s event will be the group’s first since COVID restrictions began. Proof of vaccination and a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask are required. For people coming from a high transmission area, home testing before the dance is encouraged. The masking decision was made reluctantly in an effort to preserve the safety of all dancers.
Noyce has been to other contra dances where masks were required.
“I had my doubts about how I would feel because I had never danced with a mask before, but I felt fine,” she said. “We feel the health of everybody comes before our preference. We are just trying to keep people safe.”
For more information and videos of contra dancing, visit www.lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com.