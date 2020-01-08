There’s no age limit, partner or experience required to take part in the contra dance events at the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg each month. Just put on some comfortable clothes and soft-soled, non-marking shoes, and come ready for some fun.
A traditional social dance form rooted in Irish, English and Scottish jigs, reels and waltzes, New England Contra Dance is easy to learn, and the local group is always eager to welcome newcomers.
Jeff Scheckter, who helps to coordinate the dance each month, said the group averages between 25 and 40 dancers, with many regular participants coming from State College, Danville, and beyond. They range from preschool age to over 80. First-time dancers receive a coupon to return for a dance at no charge.
“The more people show up, the more fun it is,” Scheckter said.
Each dance is taught beforehand, and new moves demonstrated. A caller calls each move as long as prompts are needed. Scheckter said contra dance is a patterned dance that repeats until the music stops. An old English form of partner dancing, he said many of the moves are similar to square dancing, “done in lines of couples, moving up and down the lines to dance with others, moving with simple walking steps.”
Jim Blankenship, of Danville, said he was first introduced to contra dance by a friend when attending school in New York City. He and his wife began contra dancing in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and even included contra dance at their wedding. For the last 30 years they have lived in Danville, they’ve been coming to the contra dance events in Lewisburg. Blankenship said some of the nicest people he has ever met have been in the contra dance community. And in addition to the people and the lively music, he said, “It is fun to dance with other people. Everyone is different. In every dance, you will dance with 10 to 30 partners, and every one has a different style. Some are bouncy and some are smooth.”
Some of the kids who come love to be picked up and swung around, he said, and after one of the dancers had a stroke, the partners would just slow down to match his speed when they came to him.
Blankenship has also noticed that in general, contra dancers like other kinds of dancing as well.
“There is always a waltz before the intermission and another one at the end of the dance,” he said. “One can always do an impromptu jitterbug when you reach the end of the line and wait out a turn.”
Scheckter said the main draw for him is the music, how easy the dance is to learn, and “the physical activity and joy of group dancing.”
“Dances are as energetic as each individual wants to make them,” he said. “We learn from each different partner as we dance together and change partners often.”
And while the structure and movement of the dance is undemanding on social interaction, Scheckter said a break halfway through the night allows people to socialize over snacks.
The caller for the dance is Hilton Baxter, a “skilled and versatile caller” from Mechanicsburg, Scheckter said, adding that he “always brings interesting, spirited dances from his repertoire.”
Providing the music will be the Contra Rebels, which consists of Henry Koretzky and Todd Clewell, from the Harrisburg area, on guitar and fiddle.
The Donald Heiter Community Center has been the venue for the dances for the last decade. The dances are held the second Saturday of the month, from September through May. They previously held a dance on the Bucknell Campus, and have danced for the Arts Festival in Lewisburg. They also participate in a special dance at Lycoming College each December.
“We are always looking for new ways to introduce people to contra dancing,” Scheckter said.