Since its first regional exhibition in June 1980, the Susquehanna Art Society has made it an annual tradition to allow Pennsylvania artists to show off their work. When the COVID pandemic threatened to break that tradition on their 40th year, the society’s board of directors met in May to brainstorm ways to safely move forward with their Annual Judged Art Show in August.
The result was a virtual competition and an online show that was posted, along with the announcement of winners, on the society’s website on Tuesday.
Normally, the show would have been held in the community room of the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury. As uncertainties and fear surrounding the virus escalated, society president Marilyn Paul said, “There was discussion about just not having any show at all.”
They began advertising for the show in June and received more than 240 entries. When they concluded that they could not safely hold the art show in person, they reached out to their members to see if they would be interested in participating in an online show.
“Their replies were positive, and we decided to go ahead and plan for an online exhibition and competition,” Paul said.
It was a steep learning curve, Paul admits, to figure out how to host an online show, so they made the difficult decision to keep the show small and limited to society members. They weren’t charged an entry fee; rather, an entry of one work for each member was made into a perk of their 2020 membership.
In total, they received pieces from 44 artists. The entry period was July 25 through August 15.
The show this year was judged by Anna Kell, an associate professor of studio art at Bucknell University. Paul explains she was given access to the image folders for three days to judge based on skill level, title, size and media; each entry had to be an original piece and completed within the last two years.
In her juror’s statement, Kell said, “It is never easy to make the kinds of distinctions I was asked to make, especially since I was viewing reproductions of your work. I ‘listened’ to the artworks themselves and tried very hard to imagine them in their real-life glory. I looked for moments of artistry that seemed fresh.”
Art was accepted in the categories of opaque — oil, acrylic, paste; watercolor; photography, and other. Works include oil paintings, watercolors, photographs, collages, pottery, hand-pulled prints and drawings.
“Entries represent a wonderful variety of work created by advanced, intermediate and beginning artists,” Paul said, explaining that “Members sent images of their interpretation of local vistas, European destinations, nature, still life arrangements, portraits, animals and social commentary.”
Simonne Roy, of Lewisburg, received the “best in show” award with her painting, “Sweet Anticipation” which she said is “the culmination of many years of admiring bakery windows in France.”
“This particular painting was loosely based on a bakery I stopped by in Amboise, France on a way to a picnic,” she said. “The patterns, colors, textures of the display stayed with me for many years. My daughter was a baby at the time, and I have sweet memories of that day.”
Roy returns periodically to France, and most recently lived there for about a year in 2018. That winter, she began painting individual still lifes of French pastries and breads.
Roy said her love for painting began in childhood and that it’s still “a basic necessity for me, like eating, sleeping and getting exercise.”
She has been painting more than ever during the COVID quarantine, she said, and has had time to complete unfinished work and to go outdoors to paint nearby farms and forests, as well as the
appreciate the beauty of closer surroundings, such as the flowers in her garden.
“It is satisfying to be able to bring a little beauty and peace to others through my art,” Roy said. The online show, she said, has been a way for her to connect with friends in the Susquehanna Valley — something that has been lost due to the cancellation of normal shows and exhibits she is typically a part of.
“I am grateful to the Susquehanna Art Society and its wonderful volunteers for holding the online show despite the stresses we are all feeling,” she said, adding, “This award makes me very happy and encourages me to paint more than ever.”
Paul is pleased that they were able to continue the show and has been proud of how the artists stepped up to the challenge of an online platform.
“I appreciate that not only did our members take a chance in creating and sharing their art, but also submitted it in an entirely new way,” she said.
The show can be viewed at susqueartsociety.org, and includes a slide presentation of the winning entries on the homepage, and the entire show on a separate page. The site also includes statements, thank-yous and an acknowledgement of patrons who donated prize money.