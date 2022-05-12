DANVILLE — Don’t sit at home on a Wednesday night when you could be laughing and learning simple new dance steps with a roomful of other enthusiastic learners.
Cherokee Tap Room will host Country Line Dancing May 18 — and every other Wednesday — at their bar and grill from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Food will be served starting at 5 p.m., and line dancing lessons with Denny Starr begin at 6:30 p.m.
“Everyone of all ages is more than welcome to participate,” said Jennifer Brouse, co-owner with Autumn Wimble of Cherokee Tap Room. “We have couples show up, as well as groups of friends that are looking to get out and have a great time and learn the dances.”
Denny Starr provides the music and dance instructions, teaching people the steps before setting them to music. His son, Michael Starr, sometimes assists with the music, but also enjoys just joining in with the dancers.
“The atmosphere is great,” Michael Starr said. “It’s a good time. It’s an energetic thing to do, so it’s kind of like getting exercise while you’re having fun.”
Joey Harris, of Riverside, has attended the line dances since they started in February. He is friends with the owners’ brother, who talked him into trying it.
“I was a little nervous at first, but the teacher taught all the songs multiple times before we put music to it,” Harris said. “I realized other people didn’t know it, too. After the first time, it got a lot easier.”
Michael Starr agreed, saying the Cherokee Tap Room is a great place to begin line dancing because most of the attendees are also beginners.
“The Tap Room basically came up with it as a beginner’s dancing location,” he said.
The restaurant had a better turnout than they had anticipated, prompting them to make line dancing a regular event, Brouse said.
“Everyone seems to thoroughly enjoy themselves, and they look forward to coming back,” she said. “We plan on continuing to host the Country Line Dancing every other Wednesday, featuring our instructor, Denny Starr.”
Harris is glad his friend coaxed him into attending that first dance. He now enjoys the opportunity to meet new people and dance the night away.
“Everybody’s joking and laughing,” he said. “If you mess up, it’s not a big deal. It’s a fun time.”
There is a cover charge of $5 for ages 18 and older. Ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations are not needed.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com