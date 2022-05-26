SHAMOKIN — It’s a day of history, music, train rides, children’s games and food. Lots and lots of food.
The Northumberland County Council for the Arts will host the 16th Annual Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts, starting Friday evening at twilight with luminaries. Saturday swings into a full lineup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities, crafts, entertainment and food vendors on Market Street.
On Friday evening, attendees can purchase the luminaries, usually in memory of loved ones. The lights are then hung on the trees of Market Street from Friday to Sunday.
The Heritage 5K begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the festival opens at 9:50 a.m. with the ringing of church bells followed by the national anthem sung by Hannah Bashore and Joshua Bashore. Mayor Rick Ulrick will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor Rudy Sheptock will offer an opening prayer, and various city officials will speak.
“Things are back this year that couldn’t come before, due to COVID,” said Jeanne Shaffer, director of the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities. “There’s something here for the whole family.”
She noted attractions like the train excursions, Ryan “the Bugman” and Cde Exotics and Animal Rescue Service, among others who will return to the festival this year after having limited events during pandemic restrictions.
Cde Exotics, a reptile pet store located in Wilkes-Barre, will bring animals and reptiles for children to interact with. Owned by Cameron English, the store’s motto is, “The only difference between scary and beautiful is knowledge”
Train rides sponsored by the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority offer the Short Line
Railroad, boarding behind Rite Aid on Water Street. Two excursions with tour guide William Milbrand will take passengers to Mt. Carmel at 11 a.m., and to sights west of Shamokin at 2 p.m. Lasting about 90 minutes, the rides are $10 per person. Lap tickets are available for children.
Ryan Bridge, “The Bug Man,” has traveled throughout the world to study and build a collection of nearly 150,000 insects, which he is happy to discuss with children of all ages.
“Kids love him,” Shaffer said.
The festival offers an astounding array of live musical entertainment along with educational activities. People can create a balloon character of their choice with balloon artist Lanny Lee. Watch for the Victorian High Wheelers rolling through the festival on their 1800s-style bikes. Individuals who love the look of natural wood will enjoy the Keystone Wood Products Association’s Woodmobile, with interactive information on our state’s forestry resources.
Shamokin elementary students will display their patriotic art on a clothesline on Market Street. “History Alive!” entertainer and award-winning educator Richard Pawling will bring an assortment of coal mining gear to complement his portrayal of an early 1900’s coal miner. The Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club will open noon to 4 p.m. to allow train enthusiasts to enjoy Over Town, the club’s miniature train display from the 1940s and ’50s, in the American Legion Building at 210 East Independence Street, above the Public Library.
Even local churches will open their doors to show off their unique architecture. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can view the anthracite coal altar at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church at 214 North Shamokin St., and just across the street, the iconostasis, a Byzantine screen adorned with icons, at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church.
“The rides are also a big hit,” Shaffer said, referring to the Magical White Pumpkin Carriage Ride with a Princess or the horse-drawn carriage ride that points out historical sites in town. Princesses include Katelyn Zawalick as Snow White, Gina Carapelluci as Tiana, Alyvia Charriez as Pocahontas, Hannah Bashore as Belle, Gabby Wagner as Elsa, Kloey Barney as Jasmine, Alaina Glowatski as Ariel and Hannah Yucha as Anna.
Arts and crafts vendors have told Shaffer that the Anthracite Heritage Festival is their favorite event of the year because of the variety of entertainment, merchandise and food.
“I think, all in all, people just love to eat and to experience the different kinds of ethnic foods here,” she said. “Such a huge variety of food. People love it. They say they can’t wait for it.”
Mike Jagodzinski, of Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, has been attending the festival since it started 16 years ago and sees a lot of the same customers every year.
“It’s just a great family time there,” he said. “There are a lot of different foods and vendors, and a lot of different churches with their foods. I would say it’s a taste of old times.”
“People love it,” Shaffer said of the festival. “Some feel this is the biggest thing that happens in Shamokin.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com