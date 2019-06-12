The Summer Sunday tour season at the Dale-Engle-Walker House will begin this month with tours on Sunday, June 23, 1 to 4 p.m.
Plan to stop by and learn how this property’s history reflected the economic, agricultural and political evolution of our region, state and nation.
The house is named for its builder Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale; farmers Jacob and Maude Engle and their family; and Charlie and Rosemary Walker.
New to the site is a reconstructed 1789 log cabin, exemplifying the cabin that had been on the property prior to construction of the limestone house.
Tours include an exhibit on the Pennsylvania House furniture company.
Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted.
For more information contact the historical society at 570-524-8666 or info@unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org, and visit www.unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org