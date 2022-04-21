SUNBURY — The breezy hillside and rural views make Whispering Oaks Vineyard a great place to fly a kite. and what better time than around Earth Day, when Whispering Oaks will host their popular KiD-a-PaLoOzA event, where kids can also plant a seed and play yard games, and people of all ages can enjoy live music and support a local competitive dance crew by purchasing food, crafts and games.
There is no admittance fee for this event which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Seeing all of the kites of different sizes, shapes and colors in the sky is one of the things that Tracey Bonney, one of the owners of Whispering Oaks and the coordinator for KiD-a-PaLoOzA, enjoys most about the event. She said the location is perfect for kite flying. and though the event’s name suggests it is for kids, she said there is much that adults will enjoy.
“When you are flying a kite, you are a kid-at-heart, no matter what your age may be,” she said, adding, however, that the event includes much more than just kite flying.
This year, KiD-a-PaLoOzA will host fundraising efforts by Heath’s Gym Dance Crew, of Trevorton. The crew will have games, craft and food stands to raise money for their dancers, who have been garnering quite a few awards lately.
According to Codi Gaboff, owner/creator/choreographer at Heath’s Gym Dance Crew, the crew has increased from 20 dancers to 60 in its six years of operation, and now does about 30 performances a year, as far as Disney World in Florida. This year, they will even be performing on Broadway.
The dance crew this year also took nine routines and 25 dancers to competition. They recently took home eight special awards at the Backstage Competition in King of Prussia. Gaboff also received an award for unique choreography and story-telling, and their youngest dancer was the mini title winner “Miss Backstage.”
“We always strive to be the most entertaining,” Gaboff said, “and the kids have been winning those standout judge’s special awards like crazy.”
They are planning to travel to Atlantic City, N.J. for Nationals in June. The fundraising at KiD-a-PaLoOzA will help the dancers afford the fees.
“They’re very creative, so it will definitely help to make the event extra fun,” Gaboff said. “They worked so hard to qualify for Nationals and would love the extra support.”
While the dance crew will be busy with their fundraising stands and will not be performing at the KiD-a-PaLoOzA event, Whispering Oaks will host the dance crew and dance summer camp kids for a special presentation prior to their music night on July 28.
“There is so much talent in the area, and so many people hungry to get back out and enjoy live entertainment,” Bonney said. “We’ll keep looking for ways to bring the two together – over a glass of wine.”
Saturday’s KiD-a-PaLoOzA will also feature live music by Gaboff’s band, The Codi and Joe Show. Gaboff provides vocals and plays guitar and harmonica. Her husband Joe also sings and is the lead guitarist. Gaboff’s brother Jesse plays upright bass. They have been playing together since 2011 at venues all across the Valley.
“Whispering Oaks has always been one of our favorite venues to play,” Gaboff said. “Their outdoor concerts are always a blast.”
The Codi and Joe Show plays a wide variety of music, including funny music and modern songs that kids enjoy. Gaboff said they enjoy making jokes between songs and interacting with the crowd. They also enjoy incorporating their own kids in the performance.
“My daughter Ruby loves to sing a song or two, and they all love dancing along in the audience,” she said.
She said they are looking forward to KiD-a-PaLoOzA.
“It’s going to be an amazing event, and I really hope families come out to see what Whispering Oaks has to offer,” she said. “Not only do they have a beautiful venue and amazing wine, but they are also great people who really do a lot for the kids. They have been planning this event for years, always wanting to provide a fun, outdoor atmosphere for kids to get outside and enjoy earth on Earth Day.”
Bonney said she loves being outside on the property, especially this time of year when the signs of spring are in full bloom, from the dogwoods to the daffodils.
“It is hard not to look over the Valley and be in awe of her beauty,” she said.
KiD-a-PaLoOzA will allow families to observe Earth Day with a special plant-a-seed activity, with materials offered at no charge. Kids can take the seed home with them and watch it grow. The event will also include free yard games to play, and an area where they can enjoy their own activities or picnic if they desire (guests are welcome to bring their own food, but no outside beverages are permitted). For those who don’t have a kite of their own to bring to the event, kites will be available for purchase.
“We wanted to give a reason for families to get outside and play for a day,” Bonney said, “slow down and enjoy the little things, take a minute to be grateful for our earth and all she provides. It’s important.”
Whispering Oaks Vineyard is located at 1306 Route 61. For more information, visit www.whisperingoaksvineyard.com.