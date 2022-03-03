DANVILLE — Will guys really do anything for the dolls they love? Actors try to answer that question in a 1920s-set musical that involves gamblers, gangsters, guys and gals.
Danville Area High School will present “Guys and Dolls,” by Frank Loesser, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Jordan Hiravi, Liberty Valley Elementary School music educator and Danville Area High School musical director emphasized how much the students are looking forward to performing live for their families and community members.
“It is always important for the students to have an audience, not only to showcase their hard work, but because it’s crucial that the students have a live audience to interact with during their performance,” Hiravi said. “The audience reacts to the performers and the performers react to the audience in return, creating an energy that enhances the entire production overall.”
Elijah Brown, a senior, plays the role of Nathan Detroit, who runs an illegal crap game and desperately needs $1,000.
“I feel as though when it comes to Nathan, the audience will resonate with his flaws,” Brown said. “He’s a guy who puts up a wall and doesn’t let people get close. He never holds back what he feels but he’s not truly close to many as he separates himself from his work. However he does have one person, that being his fiancée, Adelaide, who eventually helps Nathan realize why he has to change.”
Sophomore Jera Strony portrays Sarah Brown, leader of the Save-a-Soul Mission who is trying to reform sinners.
“I think that Sarah has a major change in character throughout the show,” Strony said, “and I am hoping the audience is able to see that transformation.”
Hiravi pointed to the pandemic and all the complications that go along with it as being the biggest challenge for this year’s musical production
“The pandemic has affected our program in many ways,” she said, “mostly in financial loss due to lower-than-average ticket sales.”
Nevertheless, she’s looking forward to the audience’s reaction to the show and hopes to have a good turnout to support the students’ hard work.
“I’m most excited for people to see the final culmination of a classic show with a modern twist,” she said.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com