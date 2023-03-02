DANVILLE — Every family is a little wacky in their own way, but there’s nothing like adding a wedding to bring out the wildly funny eccentricities that make families unique.
Danville High School Theatre will present “The Addams Family” Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center of the Danville Area High School on Ironmen Lane.
In this version of “The Addams Family” little Wednesday Addams is all grown up and ready to marry a sweetheart of a guy from a respectable family. Slight catch: her parents have never met him. Bigger catch: Wednesday tells her father, Gomez, about her fiancé but beseeches him not to tell her mother, Morticia – someone Gomez has never kept a secret from in his life. It all explodes when the families finally meet for a nice, friendly dinner.
Audience members at Danville’s production of “The Addams Family” are in for a treat, said Aubyn Johnson, spring musical director.
“I think that audiences will most enjoy the classic characters and the surprises that we have in store with our set design,” he said.
Junior Owen Crane plays the role of one of television’s most classic sitcom characters, Gomez Addams.
“I think that most people will enjoy the jokes and goofy mannerisms of the character, which makes him so fun to play,” Crane said.
The role of bald-headed Uncle Fester, known for lighting electric bulbs by putting them in his mouth, is played by senior Alyssa Sargent.
“I think my character has a good amount of comedic relief while also trying to keep the theme of love intact,” Sargent said. “He’s also just a funny lookin’ guy, and everyone loves a funny lookin’ guy.”
Along with enjoying some hearty laughs and an entertaining storyline, audiences will be able to support the students who have worked so hard to bring this show to the Danville stage.
“If nothing more, people should attend the show to support the amazing students that we have at Danville,” Johnson said. “They have worked tirelessly since November to learn this show and we are all so proud of their hard work.”
Supporting the young actors, stage crew and musicians is especially important given their limited time slot for demonstrating all they’ve learned and accomplished for each show.
“Theatre is a special type of event because, in other extracurricular activities you get a return on your practice and hard work weekly,” Johnson said, “but in the theatre we work for months just to prepare for a few days of performances!”
