DANVILLE — Nurturing a new business is hard enough. Nurturing a new business and then being socked with a worldwide pandemic? You have to wonder how such a business could survive.
Rock God Brewing Company will celebrate its fifth year on Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.
Food will be provided by Homestead Barbecue, LLC. Along with live music, there will be ax throwing, cigars, slushies, live music and plenty of craft beer.
Rock God Brewing Company opened in 2017. The pandemic struck shortly before their third anniversary. When asked what enabled them to not only survive — but thrive — through pandemic closures and restrictions, co-owner Ben Yagle didn’t hesitate.
“The people that come here, the people that love our beer,” he said. “They kept us alive.”
As a recently started company, Rock God was helped by some government grants, but they still relied on their customers.
“They came in even when all they could do was buy four-packs,” Yagle said. “They really pulled through for us.”
Their anniversary celebration will be an indoor-outdoor event, weather permitting. They intend to rope off their parking lot so there’s ample space for all the activities. The Perfect Draw Cigar Lounge is a bus equipped with television, humidors and everything needed for a fine cigar-smoking experience. AXEceptions Axe throwing trailer will provide a fun way for challenging ax-throwing skills and letting off steam.
Music throughout the day will be provided by three rock groups: Jerk and Twitch, Pat and Dazz, and The Loons.
Travis Shultz, owner of Homestead BBQ, said his mobile food service has celebrated Rock God’s anniversaries since the brewery first opened. One of their most popular items is beef brisket.
“It usually goes over really well,” Shultz said. “Our food is traditionally baked barbecue. We use nothing but a wood fire to cook our meats.”
They also use original recipes to make their own side dishes and sauces.
“We try to provide a barbecue experience,” Shultz said.
Yagle noted the appreciation he and co-owner Gary Ernest have for their bartenders: Joe Hannan, Jenn Ulmer, Katie Jenkins, Denise Derr and Jeremy Burkhart.
“We have a great team of people that make everything run smoothly,” Yagle said.
Both he and Shultz are looking forward to the anniversary celebration.
“Come down and have some of our great food and some great local beer,” Shultz said. “Have a good time and celebrate a nice, local business owner.”
“Our customers have been great,” Yagle said. “I can’t thank them enough for all their support. They’re what got us here.”
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com