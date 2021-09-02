DANVILLE — It’s going to be a busy weekend packed with music, food, living history presentations, a 5K, eel dams, iron ore mines and more — in short, it’s a celebration of a town’s illustrious heritage.
The Danville Heritage Festival opens tomorrow with a dedication at the nearby Gate House and an Iron Ore Hike starting at Powder Mill Road. Saturday pops with all sorts of events taking place almost entirely downtown, joining with the Danville Business Alliance’s 42nd annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival. The Heritage Festival wraps up Sunday evening with a Hymn Sing in Montgomery Park.
Van Wagner, high school science teacher, musician and historian, has been involved with the Danville Heritage Festival and Danville Iron Heritage Festival since the first year, in 1999.
“It is so important to celebrate our rich heritage,” he said. “Our region has a story that deserves to be told. It’s the story of iron, farming, logging, Native Americans, transportation, healthcare and medicine, and so much more! This festival celebrates the ‘who’ we are as a people.”
The Gate House, on the grounds of the Danville State Hospital, will host a dedication ceremony in the garden on Friday at 2 p.m. An engraved stone will be placed there honoring the Gate House’s founders. At 3 p.m., local historian Marty Walzer will speak about the history of the hospital, which opened to psychiatric patients in 1872.
“It’s pretty cool. The whole history of the hospital is cool,” said Cindy Powers, program director at the Gate House.
In between the dedication and the history talk, people are invited to paint a stone to be placed in the garden honoring their family members. The event will conclude with a cake and ice cream social.
“It’s time we honored the people that put this here,” Powers said.
Wagner will lead the Iron Ore Mine Hike Friday evening, with hikers meeting at the Powder Mill Road parking area. The Danville area had hundreds of underground iron ore mines, he said, and he learns of new ones every year.
“That said, most of the entrances to these mines are collapsed,” he continued. “The mine tunnels are still open, but the entrances are not. I plan on taking this hike to an area where the mines are collapsed but still very visible. One of the largest mines in the Danville area went into Sidler Hill near Perkins restaurant and headed east. It came out somewhere in Powdermill Hollow, where we will be hiking.
“I have never found the second entrance, but I will show the folks that attend where I think it is. I do not take people to sites where mines are still open. They are not safe.”
The Danville Heritage 5K Run & Walk starts at 8:30 Saturday morning and benefits the Danville High School cross-country team. Living history demonstrations take place on Mill Street throughout the day, along with the Danville Business Alliance’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival.
“We have lots of vendors. We asked for handmade items and artwork,” said Brittiny Wright, executive assistant at the Danville Business Alliance. “It’s a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy our community and see what it has to offer as far as the vendors and the food.”
Along with fine arts and photography, handmade crafts, soaps, beauty items and more, Wright noted the historical demonstrators who have researched old-time skills and make history easier to understand will share the street with nonprofit organizations like the Danville ASPCA and local Boy Scout troops.
“You get to see who works in our community to make it better,” she said.
Local musicians will perform Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George Automotive Services parking lot on Jacobs Alley, just behind Old Forge Brewery. Singers include: Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner, Paul Loomis, John Sweeney, Frank Wicher, Woody Wolfe and Van Wagner.
The rest of the day includes garden tours of Danville, a presentation at the Kiddie Korner Boutique on A Brief History of Children’s Clothes, Chores and Toys, historic photos at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, and the eel dam river hike with Van Wagner.
“The eel dam may be a few thousand years old,” Wagner said. “While it can indeed be seen from the bridge, it is best seen first-hand. If the river level allows, I plan to hike people out in the river to see the site.”
Saturday’s events end with a bang when fireworks light the sky near the Danville-Riverside bridge over the North Branch Susquehanna River. On Sunday, people are invited to bring lawn chairs and join in a Hymn Sing at 6:30 p.m. in Montgomery Park.
Because last year’s Danville Heritage Festival had to be held virtually, with essays, videos and events planned online using social media, organizers are looking forward to getting back to an in-person event this year. “It worked, but it wasn’t the same as in-person,” Wagner said. “The idea of being back in person has everyone very excited. Moving from July to September is a great move as well. Temperatures should be more ideal.”
For maps, event details and more information, visit www.DanvilleHeritage.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com