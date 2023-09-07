DANVILLE — Living history demonstrations, food from around the world, live music, arts and crafts vendors, hikes, historical tours and fireworks — it’s going to be one busy weekend here.
The 44th Annual Danville Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will combine with the annual Danville Heritage Festival, with booths, activities and exhibits throughout downtown Danville and surrounding areas.
Saturday’s events begin at 9 a.m. with living history demonstrations, arts, crafts, and food vendors, and displays from an outhouse privy dig. Live music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be performed at Canal Park, while at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, speakers will discuss canals, prohibition, historic Danville photos, iron ore mines and a possible Declaration of Independence signed in Jersey Shore in 1776.
At 10 a.m. Danville native Andy Gutknecht will take guests on a “time travel” through more than 200 years of Danville history, while train excursions leave the Danville Middle School at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
“The annual Fall Arts and Crafts and Heritage Festival has long been a cornerstone of our community, celebrating our rich cultural heritage and fostering a vibrant arts scene,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance. “This year, our commitment to making a positive impact extends further as we collaborated with the ‘Going Gold’ team to increase awareness about pediatric cancer and its impact on families,”
At 11 a.m., Danville Area High School (DASD) agriculture science teacher and musician Van Wagner will host a Mine Mule Presentation at the Montour County Courthouse.
“My agriculture students at Danville High have been investigating the importance of mules in American history,” Wagner said. “At the same time, they are working to restore a harness from the 1800s. The harness was rebuilt by donated parts from Robbie Flowers and Stu Richards. These historic harnesses were used in local mines in the 1800s. Mules worked on farms, logging operations, in the mines, pulling canal boats and much more.”
Wagner pointed out that both an 1855 lithograph showing the Montour Iron Works and a photo showing canal boats going through Danville included a number of horses and mules, demonstrating their roles in early industries.
“One of my all-time favorite photos shows a man hauling what I believe to be iron ore off of Bald Top,” Wagner said. “You can see the Montour Iron Works (where the middle school is today) and much of Danville in the background. His wagon is being pulled by two animals. Horses or mules? I can’t tell.”
One resource claimed that a typical Pennsylvania iron furnace required 50 horses and mules.
“Danville had about a dozen furnaces!” Wagner said. “The first T-rail made in the USA (which made trains possible) was made in Danville in 1845, and the first shipment of rails was shipped out on the Pennsylvania Canal by mules.”
At 1 p.m., Wagner will lead participants on a walk to see remnants of the eel dam in the North Branch Susquehanna River, and at 7 p.m. he’ll join with some DASD students and alumni to perform songs about Danville’s history.
“This festival is a testament to the strong sense of community we have here in Danville,” Dressler said. “It is a time for us to come together, celebrate our heritage, and appreciate the incredible talent that our local artists bring to the table. It is also a great opportunity to explore the local downtown businesses.”
New this year, Wagner is excited to host the National Park Service’s “Ring of Fire” display.
“This educational experience is really special,” he said. “Experts from Steamtown National Historic site will be using fire to heat up a steel railroad tire so it expands and can fit on a wheel. Once cooled, it holds tight. This will be the first time the Ring of Fire visits Danville.”
Living history demonstrations like that and the Outhouse Privy Dig will transport visitors back in time, allowing them to experience the skills and traditions of earlier generations, Dressler said.
As for food, this year’s festival boasts a lineup of culinary delights that span the globe.
“From mouthwatering BBQ to the flavorful cuisines of Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Egypt, there’s a world of taste waiting to be explored,” Dressler said. “Savor every bite of freshly baked pizza, indulge in the refreshing sweetness of Sno-Cones, and treat yourself to a delightful selection of baked goods and more.”
Arts and craft vendors include upcycled furniture, handcrafted jewelry, spa products, home décor, crocheted items, pet portraits and homemade dog biscuits, pottery creations, candles, and more.
“The festivities will culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display, lighting up the night sky in a dazzling spectacle that will leave a lasting impression,” Dressler said. “Through this event, we aim to showcase the rich tapestry of our town’s heritage while standing together in support of a vital cause.”
