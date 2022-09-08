DANVILLE — History and the arts will converge once again this weekend in Danville. For the second year, the Danville Heritage Festival will be held in conjunction with the 43rd Fall Arts and Crafts Festival.
The Arts and Crafts Festival will feature more than 125 local vendors, exhibiting a variety of wares, such as fine arts, photography, handmade crafts, upcycled wooden furniture, soaps and beauty items. The festival will also offer food and refreshments, and face painting for children.
According to Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance (DBA), the vendors are from both inside and outside of the region.
“Each year we try to add something new and different to each of our events,” Dressler said.
The day will include living history presentations, historic tours of Danville, train rides, live music, fireworks at dark Saturday night, hikes, a 5K run/walk and more.
The DBA organizes and oversees the Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and works with committee volunteers to organize and fiscally sponsor the Danville Heritage Festival.
"The Danville Heritage Festival has found its home by partnering with the DBA for the Arts and Crafts Festival," Wagner said. "It's a great match. This year we are focusing on agricultural heritage with some of our programs."
Wagner will lead two non-agriculture presentations, one of which was modified because the river is swollen due to recent rain.
"I am excited for the iron ore mining heritage walk around the Robbins trail (meeting at Hess field at 6:30 p.m. Friday)," he said. "I will discuss the locations of several iron ore mines as well as some tragedies that took place there. We will visit the site of the deepest mine in the borough of Danville — you'll have to attend if you want to know where this is."
Wagner was going to do a river walk to the eel dam, but recent rain — which he said he was thankful for because it has been so dry — will force the presentation to remain on land, at 1 p.m. Saturday at F.Q. Hartman field pavilion.
"The river level is coming up this week due to rain and the conditions will be too dangerous for the river part of the activity," he said. "I can still show artifacts and discuss eel heritage on land."
Wagner will also sing songs while showing photos and videos of Danville history during a heritage concert at the high school at 3 p.m. Saturday.
"Admission is free, but we are asking for donations for the FFA horse judging team," he said. "They won first in the state and are headed to the national contest to represent Pennsylvania this fall."
The festivals also feature downtown and area businesses and showcase local nonprofit organizations.
Dressler, along with the many attendees, always looks forward to the events.
“I enjoy being outside in the fresh air and sunshine listening to our local talent perform on the Canal Park Stage, seeing people in the streets downtown, shopping our local businesses and the unique arts and crafts available, and a variety of the food choices,” Dressler said.
Dave Wert, of PaPa Dave’s Cotton Candy, based in Lewisburg, has been a vendor at the festival for about three years and said they have found good success there each year.
“The event has been well-attended each time, and the coordinators have been great to work with,” he said. “You can tell Danville puts a lot of effort into these festivals.”
Wert encourages the public to come and experience them this year.
“There is a great variety of things to see and food to eat,” he said, adding, “The atmosphere is great.”
Sponsors for the weekend are the Montour County Commissioners, Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), and Geisinger.
Dressler also thanked the many volunteers that come together to make it all happen.
The Danville Business Alliance is currently preparing for an upcoming Healthy Halloween event in conjunction with the Ferry Street Grower’s Market, as well as a downtown scavenger hunt in October. They are also preparing for several events and activities for the upcoming holiday season.
Daily Item editor Eric Pehowic contributed to this report.