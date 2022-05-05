DANVILLE – Food, drink, arts, shopping and live music can all be found in one downtown area where spring is celebrated with beauty and fun.
The Danville Business Alliance is hosting its annual Danville Spring Fling on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festivities take place on Mill Street, Lower Mulberry to Ferry Street, a portion of East and West Mahoning streets, and East Market to Ferry Street.
“We have almost 200 unique vendors,” said Brittiny Wright, executive assistant for the Danville Business Alliance. “It’s going to be a big event this year.”
Along with downtown business, the festival will feature an array of handmade crafts ranging from jewelry and wood items to soaps, pottery, toys, artwork and more. Downtown eateries and a number of food and beverage vendors will keep attendees satisfied all day.
“New this year at the Spring Fling will be music at the Canal Park Amphitheater,” Wright said.
Entertainment will be available in 30, 45 and 60-minute time slots.
“It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors and enjoy the beginning of the good weather in Pennsylvania,” Wright said. “It’s a good time to get to see many food and craft vendors in one location in downtown Danville.”
The Spring Fling also presents an opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to represent the giving spirit of Danville and the surrounding community by raising awareness and funds for their causes.
Among the food offerings will be longtime favorite Stuccio’s Pizza. Based in Berwick, Stuccio’s has been attending Danville events for several years, said Joe Mentrikoski, who runs the business with his mother, Kay Stuccio Mentrikoski.
“We enjoy the Spring Fling,” Joe Mentrikoski said. “It’s a great event to show off the town. We see a lot of great craft vendors. Along with our pizza, there are a lot of food vendors.”
Stuccio’s pizza gets its unique flavor from fresh-baked dough and a somewhat sweeter, homemade sauce.
“People like our sauce,” Mentrikoski said. “We bake everything fresh that day. We have regular customers who have been coming into the store for years.”
