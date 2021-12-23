DANVILLE – Kids always look forward to Christmas vacation, but just because school is out doesn’t mean their minds have to take a break. Julia Edick, owner, operator and creative director of Knack Creative Studio in Danville, offers children a place to go to keep their creative juices flowing.
While she offers open studio times and workshops year-round, she provides even more options for children during the Christmas break.
Children of all ages can be registered for the open studios.
“Open Studio time is self-guided, meaning kids can create anything they want with the supplies I provide,” Edick said. The cost is $12 for an hour session and can register online at www.knackcreativestudio.com. Click on “Register Now” then select “Classes.”
Open Studio times over Christmas break are: Thursday- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Dec. 27 and 28 – 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m.; Dec. 29 – 11 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m.; Dec. 30 and 31 – 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m.; and Jan. 1 and 2 – 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon.
More structured workshops are also offered, where kids have the opportunity to make a planned craft. Edick offers one to two workshops per week and bases the crafts on a weekly theme. The upcoming workshops will have a holiday theme. A Holiday Gnome Workshop will be held today from 4 to 4:45 p.m.; a New Year’s Eve Glasses Workshop from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Monday; and a New Year’s Eve-themed Slime Workshop from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Workshops are recommended for children ages 5 and older. The cost is $16.
At the workshops, Edick said, “I show the project we will be making, describe the steps I used to create mine, and then I let the kids create the project in the way that they would like with the supplies I provide…I offer guidance and suggestions, but never tell a kid how a project has to be made. I prefer to see how they want to create it and use their imagination.”
Space is limited to 10 children for Open Studio and the workshops. There is a five percent sibling discount for both.
“My studio is a fun, relaxed environment with a lot of art supplies, fun colors, fun wallpaper, and a playroom,” Edick said. She also makes every effort to offer something kids are sure to like – like unicorns or rainbows for instance.
“I do extensive research on trends in crafts as well as general trends for kids,” she said.
Abbie Blasick, of Riverside, has loved getting her kids involved at the studio.
“My children all love it there,” she said. “Julia is amazing, and my kids adore her.”
Her oldest daughter does crochet there weekly, and her other daughter attends many of the workshops.
“They both always have a blast at Teen Night and the summer camps as well,” she said.
Her son has also enjoyed open studio sessions, she said, “and being able to make whatever he chooses.”
“And I never have to worry about cleaning up the mess,” Blasick laughed. “We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful place in town.”
This is Edick’s third year running Knack Creative Studio, which is located at 569 Mill St. She founded the studio in January 2019. Her education and career have been especially in fashion design, graphic design, and product design for children’s clothing, toys, and packaging.
For more information, visit www.knackcreativestudio.com.