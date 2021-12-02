Santa arrived at his house on Mill Street in Danville Wednesday evening and on Saturday, Dec. 4, he will be the official host of Danville’s first Hometown Holiday Market from noon to 5 p.m.
For the first time in December, Mill Street will be closed to traffic for this outdoor holiday festival. People can stroll through the downtown and shop at local retail stores or at nearly 25 craft vendors offering one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade items. Guests can also enjoy delicious food at the local restaurants and food vendors. Adding to the festive air will be special discounts, fun activities for the family, holiday treats, music, and lots of holiday spirit.
The event is sponsored by the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) and executive director Rebecca Dressler said the day is a celebration of the return of community holiday spirit.
“After a year when Christmas was ‘not normal,’ we are looking forward to spreading the holiday cheer to our local artists, crafters, and small businesses,” she said.
While many shops and stores do not normally do business on the sidewalk or on the street, Tom DiPasquale, owner of D’s Clothier said he thinks this will be a joyful event.
“We’re very excited to begin a new tradition with the holiday market and welcome shoppers from the area to visit our downtown,” he said. “We hope to provide a memorable holiday experience.”
While Santa’s cottage is located at the corner of Mill Street and Lower Mulberry Street for the 2021 season, next year the Big Guy’s house will move to its permanent holiday home in Canal Park.
For this Christmas season, Santa will be in residence beginning Dec. 3 on Fridays from 5 until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 3 p.m.