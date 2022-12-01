DANVILLE — What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by getting out and enjoying some good food, some shopping and maybe even a visit with Santa himself? The second annual Hometown Holiday Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Mill Street.
Rebecca Dressler, executive director/Main Street Manager for the Danville Business Alliance, which sponsors the event, said last year’s event was successful, but she’s hoping to see even more people come out this year.
“This will be a festive street fair featuring holiday shopping, downtown businesses and craft vendors alike, said Dressler. “We were pleased with the turnout last year and hoping for the same or a bigger turnout this year now that it’s gaining some traction with it being the second year."
The event will also include entertainment and activities. Parking is free on nearby streets and municipal lots.
“We have about 50 vendors, crafts and food vendors, a strolling accordionist, a puppet show featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse,” said Dressler. “There will also be Christmas music playing outside and there will be ‘photo op’ cutouts.”
“We wanted to have live music, but singing out in the cold is not really something done easily for performers, so instead we will be playing music through the speakers downtown,” Dressler said.
Santa (the guy in the red suit sporting a white beard) will be on hand for those who want to visit with him at his cottage on the corner of Lower Mulberry and Mill Street. He arrives on Thursday with the Welcome Santa parade, slated for 6:30 p.m. He will be on hand from 5-7 p.m. Friday and again from noon until 3 p.m. and visits are free.
“Kids can come share their wishlists and parents can take pictures as well,” said Dressler.
Visits with Santa are free and children will leave with a goodie bag.
The streets will be closed due to local businesses and other craft and food vendors who will be participating, and Dressler said she is sure shoppers will enjoy browsing for unique holiday gifts for people on their shopping list.
Kay Roth, owner Merle Norman cosmetics and boutique, is looking forward to participating in Saturday’s event. As a small business owner, Roth said “anytime we have the chance to bring people to our town and show them what a quaint little town we have it is a win, and when it's the holiday season, people seem to be looking for this exact thing”
For her part, Roth’s boutique will bring out its “Festive Wheel of Chance.”
“This is a last minute decision but we did it for Open House and it was a big success,” said Roth. “Customers spin the wheel and match the sticker on the wheel with the one on the discount page. It’s just a little more fun that way.”
Roth said it's always exciting to see crowds downtown and felt we blessed with warm weather last year.
“It feels like a Hallmark movie with the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday,” she said.
Annie McCarty and her husband, Scott, recently opened their business, Troop 47 Trading Co., in downtown Danville and are excited to be a part of the event.
“We're really looking forward to continuing to deepen our connection to the community,” said McCarty. “Since we're new in town, we love seeing the community come out, and meeting new customers and friends.”
McCarty believes anytime you bring people together, it creates a sense of community and belonging that is so important in small towns.
“And downtown businesses — and more importantly the people who run those businesses — are the heartbeat of our towns,” she said. “The more we support them, the stronger our community will be overall, and events like this are a fun and festive way to do that.”
Troop 47 Trading Co. will be set up just a bit down the street from the storefront, in the same booth as Merle Norman. Its line of handmade candles, room sprays, and car diffusers will be in the booth, and the store will be open throughout the event for more shopping. The store features handmade goods, like jewelry, pottery, etc., crafted by local artisans, as well as cards and gifts, cozy accessories and cute Danville apparel.
Scott Edwards of Scott’s Florals is a veteran business owner in Danville and supports the DBA’s efforts to encourage people to shop local through events such as this one.
“It is a nice way to encourage people to shop local,” he said. “Danville has a wide variety of small businesses and a lot to offer shoppers and it is so important to support local. These businesses are the individuals who give back to the town and often donate to local events and fundraisers.”
Since his storefront isn’t on Mill Street, Edwards said he still isn’t quite sure what they will be doing for the event, but he has a few ideas he's tossing around. Either way, “Scott’s is beautifully decorated and a visit is sure to get shoppers in the holiday spirit,” he said.
In addition to flowers, Scott’s Floral offers an extensive gift shop, children’s boutique, gourmet foods, and large greenhouse.
For more information about the Hometown Holiday event, go to www.visitdanvillepa.org.