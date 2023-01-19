NORTHUMBERLAND — David Gates is described as a “human jukebox,” playing more than 4,000 cover songs spanning a variety of genres — and he’ll be playing at Pineknotter Brewing Company Saturday night.
Gates said describing him as a “human jukebox” is pretty accurate.
“Jukebox’s have something for everyone,” said Gates. “No matter what genre you’re looking for, a fast or slow song, a sing along for everyone or something just for you, you can count on the jukebox to have just what you need.”
Gates said he has always had a love of music.
“From choral programs in school, to serving as a disc jockey at various bars and clubs throughout my 20’s, I’ve always been fascinated at how music moves people,” he said. “To dance, to cry, to sing along to that catchy hook. Being a musician means you get to create those moments for yourself and others. That sounded pretty awesome to me.”
He credits his high school music teacher, Teresa Swan, with his musical development.
“She first taught me how to sing, and then how to sing correctly,” he explained. “I’m thankful for her every day.”
His dad, Tim, taught him harmonies, some guitar chords, “and instilled a love for music in me that has never faded.”
Gates got his start in music when a homeless man gave him a guitar outside an auto parts store in Enola.
“I took that guitar home, practiced between four or five hours a day for five months,” he said.
He also went to weekly open mics, and then played his first paid show in December of 2018.
“To date I’ve performed almost 600 shows and became a full time musician in June of last year,” he said. “All because the homeless guy gave me a guitar.”
For his performances, Gates said he tries to cover songs from nearly all genres of music at every single show — except polka. His playlists vary depending on the audience demographic and venue.
“I usually try to cater to the audience that shows up,” he explained. “Some places are primarily country, some primarily classic rock. I guess I try to play fun music the most.”
That includes requests. Gates does his best to play “100 percent of requests” at his shows.
“For example, last week at a show I played Chris Stapleton, Metallica, Johnny Cash, The Gorillaz, The Revivalists, AC/DC, Warren G, Jelly Roll, Tom Petty, Jimi Hendrix, Sublime, Alan Jackson and Cake during one set,” he said. “Being flexible with the genres I perform allows the people attending the shows to request songs they want to hear instead of only listening to what I choose to play.”
Regulars at Pineknotter Brewing Company should recognize Gates, as he has been playing there regularly since 2020. He comes back time after time because, he said, the people in the Northumberland area really appreciate live music and the staff at the Pineknotter is the “best.”
“I feel the love every time I’m there,” he said.
He especially enjoys playing during the summer months, on the front deck.
“It’s an incredible experience to play on their front deck,” he said. “The music glances off the buildings while it wanders it’s way down the street, searching for more ears to hear it.”
During the winter, musicians move inside and “get cozy inside their taproom.”
Regardless of where he’s set up, the audience is always fun.
“Absolutely love Pineknotter,” he said.
And, it would seem, people at the Pineknotter feel the same way.
“He always brings a fantastic crowd,” said Brandon Fisher, co-owner of Pineknotter Brewing Company. “(Dave) is a great performer and musician. He brings a large variety of music and is very good at taking requests.”
Fisher said that while they do have regulars, each musician brings their own unique audience to Pineknotter.
Pineknotter has live music from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday. From Wednesday-Friday they serve freshly made pizza from 5-8 p.m.
“We have a different food truck from noon-8 p.m.,” said Fisher.
Pineknotter also has 10 brews on tap, as well as local wines, specialty cocktails and adult slushies.
When it comes to choosing music, Gates said he draws inspiration for original music from all different types of genres.
“From heavy metal to smooth jazz, I listen to it all,” he said. “My current favorites are Mt. Joy and Fortunate Youth.”
Gates will take the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday. All music performances at Pineknotter are free to attend. If you attend, he believes it will be a great time for all.
“There will be songs you forgot you loved, and new songs for you to take with you,” he said. “There will be sing-a-longs and shenanigans, and most of all, memories of that awesome night in January at Pineknotter.”
For more information visit www.davegates.org.