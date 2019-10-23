This Saturday be prepared for five hours of getting your senses brought to life during a masquerade ball and concert brought to you by Reign Of Terror Entertainment, founder Greg Carl said.
Carl, of Northumberland, opened Reign Of Terror Entertainment four years ago inside AEREA, located at the old Milton shoe factory, 700 Hepburn St.
The event on Saturday, dubbed “The Dead of Night” is the best in an immersive Halloween masquerade ball and concert, Carl said.
“This upcoming event has high energy and its audacious performance, haunted night club atmosphere, masterful lighting and Halloween character photo ops at every turn,” he said. “It is a sensory overload.”
The event will feature five stage performers, musical performances and a DJ, Carl said.
Co-owner Meghan Beck said people should come dressed to impress.
“Take advantage of this chance to express your inner dark side,” Beck said. “Costumes are suggested.”
The event features multiple intense performances, cages of undead, candles and intricate and artistic displays.
There is also a “cabin in the woods/industrial themed bar,” Beck said.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and the bar opens at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. with the “Dark Side” fashion show.
Anyone attending must be 21 or older and wear a costume or all black to enter.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. There is also a VIP pass for $50, which includes seating for the fashion show, certain performaces and bar service.
For more info,visit The Dead of Night Facebook page.