SELINSGROVE — A local, four-member band will bring a mixture of classic rock to allow audiences to reminisce and also to form new memories.
The Selinsgrove Moose, on West Spruce Street, hosts Dead Simple Band on Saturday, from 8 to 11 p.m.
“I heard them in the summertime at the Duck In, in Sunbury,” said Bruce Conrad, entertainment chairman at the Moose. “I go out and listen to bands, and if I have a band I like, I call them and schedule them at the Moose.”
Dead Simple consists of Leo Bradley, lead guitar and vocals; Paul Precht, bass and vocals; Mike Kreisher on drums, and Valentine “Val” Mountjoy, who just joined the group in September, on keyboard. The members come from Elysburg, Orangeville and Selinsgrove.
“They have a mixture of music,” said Dorothea Kreisher, who handles booking and scheduling for the group. “They often get booked again at places where they play. People love them.”
Conrad also mentioned the mixture of music, with rock songs from the 60s through the 90s.
“They sound really good,” he said. “They just have different sounds, and they’re a good band.”
The Moose kitchen will remain open while the band plays, offering a bar menu of burgers, fish sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks, French fries and other foods. Conrad also mentioned their home-cooked, Sunday breakfasts that always draw a good crowd.
For more information, visit “Dead Simple Band” on Facebook.
