LEWISBURG — Back by popular demand, the CommUnity Zone Listening Room will once again host a night of music featuring local talent.
The band DePotorLand and singer/songwriter KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will team up this Saturday night to present a family-friendly concert featuring original and cover songs.
Cynthia Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone, said their first Listening Room event was with local musician Tanner Bingaman. She said it was “a great success.”
“We are going forward on the strength of the popularity and feedback we received from that show,” she said.
She said the atmosphere of the Listening Room is an intimate one without other distractions, “where folks can sit back, listen and possibly learn a little about the artists.”
The Listening Room is located within the Community Partnerships building and includes a stage, lighting and sound system to support any variety of artist interested in performing.
Peltier said she is looking forward to hosting DePotorLand and KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner.
“I know these artists, and I am absolutely sure they will create a memorable experience for the audience,” she said.
Reimensnyder-Wagner, local to the central Susquehanna Valley, has been playing music since she was a kid. She is a singer, songwriter, performer and motivational speaker, who travels and performs throughout the United States and in the United Kingdom. She mainly performs on her six- and 12-string guitars, but also often performs on her five-string banjo, mandolin, lap dulcimer, autoharp, keyboard or djembe drum. Her versatility extends to not needing instruments at all, with her ability to sing her songs about the joys and struggles of life a cappella.
Recently, she has widened her audience, performing for both adult and family audiences. She said Saturday’s concert at the CommUnity Zone’s Listening Room will be geared towards all ages.
She said together, she and DePotorLand represent a mix of genres. She described DePotorLand as “lighthearted funky” and “political satire,” and hers more “new folk” and songs about childhood, family, and life in general.
She said they also plan to perform together on a couple of cover songs as well as one of DePotorLand member George Potor’s original songs.
Reimensnyder-Wagner has performed often over the years with Joe DeCristopher, who forms a third of DePotorLand. This will be her first time performing alongside the other band members, Potor and Fred Strickland.
“We’ve all known each other since the 70s or early 80s,” she said. “To get a chance to play with them is wonderful.”
“We love the CommUnity Zone folks,” she added. “It’s a nice combination to be able to work with them too.”
DePotorLand has been performing together since 2008. DeCristopher and Potor play guitar, while Strickland plays the five-string bass.
Potor jokes that their being able to perform with Reimensnyder-Wagner for this venue came together in typical small-town fashion: DeCristopher bumped into her at the post office.
“As they were catching up in the post office, they discovered KJ was available to share a double bill with us in the Listening Room. So the show was on!”
Potor said DePotorLand has played for large and small crowds. They are hoping the CommUnity Zone’s Listening Room atmosphere will be akin to the beloved, long-running King Street Coffeehouse series, “which was well-known as an intimate musical experience with lots of sitting in and surprise guests,” he said.
At Saturday’s performance, DePotorLand will be presenting songs with “interesting lyrics and great melodies,” he said, as opposed to the more rock-style music they typically form at larger venues.
“We’re excited to do some songs with KJ,” he said. “It’s been fun figuring out what material we all liked that we could work together on.”
“It’s a good time to get out,” Reimensnyder-Wagner said. “It will be nice to blend music, giggles, and conversations together under one building. It will be great to also bring people of all ages together.”
The cost to attend the Listening Room event is a $5 cover fee, which helps to pay for the refreshments and operating costs. Donations and purchase of merchandise by the artists are also welcomed and encouraged.
In the future, the CommUnity Zone hopes to offer more curated events as well as “open nights” for anyone wishing to perform.
“The Listening Room fits nicely in our mission as we are all about bringing community members together and learning about the enormous treasures of our community,” Peltier said.