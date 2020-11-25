LEWISBURG — Though the Campus Theatre is closed amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the area, Valley residents can still enjoy a selection of movies through its rental services.
“We appreciate the community’s understanding, deeply value its support, and look forward to seeing everyone at the movies when we reopen,” said Susan Mathias, board president. “As a nonprofit organization, we heavily rely on participation from members and the public. We encourage people to attend our online screenings of independent films not available on streaming channels.”
The upcoming holidays offer families good opportunities to sit down and enjoy a movie together, especially as public health officials encourage Americans to stay home to avoid contracting COVID-19.
Donna Padilla, director of outreach and fundraising, offered two recommendations for good movies to view during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I would suggest ‘Fantastic Fungi’ and ‘Diana Kennedy,’ from our website rentals,” Padilla said. “Both films include themes surrounding nature, our connection to the natural world and how we benefit from all it has to offer — all things I am grateful for this holiday season.”
Among the extensive list of independent films, the Campus Theatre offers the following for streaming at home:
Oliver Sacks His Own Life
A month after receiving a fatal diagnosis in January 2015, Oliver Sacks sat down for a series of filmed interviews in his apartment in New York City. For 80 hours, surrounded by family, friends, and notebooks from six decades of thinking and writing about the brain, he talked about his life and work, his abiding sense of wonder at the natural world, and the place of human beings within it. Drawing on these deeply personal reflections, as well as nearly two dozen interviews with close friends, family members, colleagues and patients, and archival material from every point in his life, this film is the story of a beloved doctor and writer who redefined our understanding of the brain and mind.
Once Upon A River
A girl must begin an unexpected odyssey on the Stark River to find her estranged mother after her father is killed in a tragic accident.
RBG
An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women.
Meeting the Beatles in India
In 1968, with the eyes of the world upon them, The Beatles traveled to Rishikesh, India, to study transcendental meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
The Cuban
A nurse befriends an Alzheimer’s disease patient who tells her about his colorful past as a famous Cuban musician.
Our Time Machine
Shaken by the news of his father’s dementia, artist Maleonn creates “Papa’s Time Machine,” a wondrous time-travel adventure performed on stage with life-size mechanical puppets. Through the play’s production, he confronts his own mortality. Maleonn finds grace and unexpected joy in this moving meditation on art, the agonies of love and loss, and the circle of life.
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Using interviews and rare archival footage, this film chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis when he was 80 years old, Porter explored his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figured prominently in his life.
Marley 75
Born into poverty in rural Jamaica, Bob Marley became a prophet for the world’s oppressed, preaching peace, love, and understanding with a universal language — song. On what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a definitive portrait of the legendary artist.
Son of the White Mare
One of the great psychedelic masterpieces of world animation, “Son of the White Mare” is a swirling, color-mad maelstrom of mythic monsters and Scythian heroes, part-Nibelungenlied, part-Yellow Submarine, lit by jagged bolts of lightning and drenched in rivers of blue, red, gold and green.
Shirley
Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.
Waiting for the Barbarians
The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose task it is to report on the activities of the “barbarians” and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.
Among films geared toward children, the Campus Theatre can offer:
Hair Love
Hair Love, an Oscar-winning animated short film from Matthew A. Cherry, tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.
Films pour enfants
Cinema helps children develop an artistic sense and contributes to their intellectual, sensory, emotional and relational development. Explore a variety of short films by age and theme.
Live Feed: National Aquarium
There’s nothing like experiencing the National Aquarium firsthand—but their live cams are the next best thing! Tune into livestreams and try to spot different species from home!
Black Barbie
In a poetic animation, Comfort Arthur recollects her personal journey with skin bleaching products and questions societal ideals of beauty.
Sesame Street
Sesame Street is offering full episodes online, as well as short videos and activities.
For more information on these and more films, please visit www.campustheatre.org.