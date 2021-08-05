The Deuce Coupe band is ready to take the stage on the patio at Selinsgrove Post 6631, Veterans of Foreign Wars, this Saturday at 8 p.m.
The Deuce Coupe are known for their covers of bands from the 50s, 60s and 70s, but they perform many other favorites. “We call it classic rock with a touch of country,” said Jeff Kreitz, who is a member of the band. For Kreitz, performing music is more than just a gig. “I am a Vietnam veteran,” he said. “Music has always been good to me and we are there to give back and make people happy.”
Joe Dubaskas, the club’s manager, is happy to have the band return for a third performance. “I will bring them back every month if they want to. They bring a decent crowd and they bring in revenue and that’s the money we donate to other organizations,” added Dubaskas.
Deuce Coupe formed during the pandemic’s lockdown a year ago. Every member of the band joins in for vocals, while Chuck Little, plays bass; Pete Dershem, plays rhythm guitar; Paul Rider, plays lead guitar, and Kreitz plays the drums. When the group first started rehearsing, they worked in a garage where they were able to socially distance. Then, they were ready to perform. “It was a little tough waiting for our first performance, said Kreitz, “but we all got vaccinated. We just have the urge to play.
Those COVID restrictions were particularly hard on the Selinsgrove VFW. “Both mentally and financially, things are finally getting back to normal. Most of 2020, we were shut down and couldn’t operate at all and that is devastating to any business. Our members still supported us and so did the bands,” said Dubaskas.
The VFW’s patio has brought back the crowds that missed patronizing one of their favorite venues to hear live music. Dubaskas said the VFW is fortunate to have an outdoor location that has the capability to seat 250 people or more.
Dubaskas points out that it is not necessary to be a member of the VFW to attend the Deuce Coupe performance or that of any live band performing there. There is, however, a $5 cover charge.
Deuce Coupe last performed at the VFW in July. “There were a lot of great people and, if they weren’t dancing, then they were tapping their feet. Just a good energetic crowd. The last time we were there they wouldn’t even sit down,” said Kreitz with a laugh.
“They were waiting for the next dance song.” Dubaskas added, “We had a lot of people tell me that they enjoyed the evening.”
Deuce Coupe covers artists that include Elvis, The Beach Boys, Chuck Barry, Little Richard and more. Kreitz said the band enjoys harmonizing, which is enhanced because of Dershem’s falsetto vocal range.
The doors at the VFW will open at 7 p.m. and Deuce Coupe will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Kreitz is looking forward to the performance and said, “I have always enjoyed playing and I have never had any qualms about playing for people. We just have fun and all the songs are danceable.”