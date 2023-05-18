The 2023 DH&L Spring Fling Music Fest and Gun Raffle will be held in Selinsgrove, featuring live music from six area bands on Saturday at 3 p.m., at Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 713 Bridge St.
Local musician Luke Shellenberger plays guitar for both Civil Fly, a three-piece acoustic act, and AudioBurn, both of which will be performing at Music Fest. Originally from Selinsgrove, Shellenberger attended Penn State, eventually making his way back to the area. He was surrounded by music growing up, as his father was in local bands most of his life.
Shellenberger helped put Civil Fly together three to four years ago, with local musicians who knew each other from other projects they had at the time. After getting in touch, they put out the idea of an acoustic project, went with it, and haven’t slowed down since.
“AudioBurn is a project that Brandan Longacre has had for years, and he got back into the music scene over the past year,” Shellenberger recalled. “He had been writing original music and asked me, along with Dale Sheaffer and Mike Morgan, to jump on board to complete his live band.”
Local musician Ian Kerstetter also currently performs in Civil Fly, and Bird Law, a full five-piece electric rock band also scheduled to perform at Music Fest.
Originally from Milton and now living in Sunbury, Kerstetter was musically influenced by all kinds of musicians, from great story tellers like Jim Croce, Harry Chapin, and Elton John to rock bands like Pantera, Rage Against the Machine, and Pearl Jam.
Kerstetter was originally contacted by friends that were forming a band to be the drummer for Bird Law and sang until they could find another singer.
“But the rest of the guys decided I should just sing, and we would find another drummer,” he added. “Civil Fly was formed from guys I knew from Kinsey and Tonewall Jackson. It’s a mix of basically whatever we think sounds good, and Bird Law is primarily ‘90s alternative rock.”
“Civil Fly performs cover music, old and new — ‘90s hits rounded out with some oldies and some newer tunes,” Shellenberger said. “AudioBurn is an original music band on the heavier side of rock — loud, in your face type of vibe.”
In addition to singing for Civil Fly and Bird Law, Kerstetter also plays drums and has begun to dabble in the harmonica.
Shellenberger has performed all over Pennsylvania, mostly in Central PA, but also in other states. His band AudioBurn has played in Maryland, as well as a recent show with the band Trapt in Delaware.
Music Fest will feature bands traveling from the Scranton area as well as the Central PA area. In addition to Civil Fly, AudioBurn, and Bird Law, three other area bands will take the stage at Music Fest — Cass & The Bailout Crew, Portland Frank, and Mr. Jones & Me.
“Civil Fly’s set will be a little more laid back and mellow,” Kerstetter said. “Bird Law’s set will be tailor made to get the energy up and get people moving and into the show.”
Shellenberger hopes DH&L Music Fest offers people a reason to get out, as the bands performing spend countless hours preparing for their shows.
“DH&L spends a ton of time and effort on creating these bigger shows that not many other venues/organizations are really doing any more — six bands, gun raffles, free drinks, and food trucks at a low cost,” he said. “They want people there to have a good time, and all of the bands and performers want as many people there as possible to enjoy the time with them.”
“My hope is that everyone has a good time and is able to cut loose for a few hours and enjoy some good music and people,” Kerstetter said.
Moving forward, Kerstetter just wants to continue performing live music and playing even more important roles in his life.
“Trying to raise a family and juggle two bands is proving tougher the older we get and the more our families grow,” he said.
Shellenberger also aims to continue to grow what he is doing now, with Civil Fly booked through the end of this year and AudioBurn continuing to write and record original music, as well as another project he is in called Flyntlock. Shellenberger also owns and operates his own music studio, Blackberry Alley Studio in Selinsgrove.
“I work with many local artists in the area, and I also help coordinate these local shows,” he said. “Realistically, my future is just helping keep this machine running and making sure people have the option to go to shows, and that there are bands and connections that allow that.”