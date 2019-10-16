Take a chance on a kayak or a weekend at a wooded lodge, all in the name of helping the people who help area dogs.
Mostly Mutts will host a dinner and silent auction on Saturday at the Country Cupboard. The event, benefiting the no-kill shelter in Sunbury, will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. For the first time this year, the silent auction is open to the public free of charge, no ticket required. Dinner/silent auction tickets are $30.
Featured among the collectibles, merchandise and gift cards donated by area businesses and individuals are three caps, a bat, baseball and commemorative coin signed by Mike Mussina, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. Boating items include a motor and a one-person kayak, donated by Robbins Marine, Milton. Also available is a PowerRiders Purina MotorTycle, a battery-powered Purina Dog Food promotional item suitable for children ages 3 to 6; a weekend at Rough Cut Lodge in Gaines, Tioga County; pet life jackets and handmade quilts. Mostly Mutts items, including T-shirts, will be available for purchase.
“It’s such a relaxed atmosphere,” Cheryl Hill, owner of Mostly Mutts, said of the event. “It’s like a family gathering. There’s dinnertime music in the background so people can relax. It’s very casual.”
People are welcome to stop in and bid on items in the silent auction and, if they choose, stay for the dinner buffet. A slideshow presentation will highlight Mostly Mutts events from the past year and feature dogs that have been adopted and some that are waiting for their home.
“It is a wonderful evening that supports a great cause,” said Sarah Fisher, member of the Mostly Mutts board. “Good food, good atmosphere.”
Saying Mostly Mutts is an inclusive, community-oriented organization, Hill said they accept donations of all sizes.
“It doesn’t matter how much money you make,” she said. “Just come and enjoy the evening.”
“Everything we do, it helps the dogs,” Fisher said. “It supports them. It supports the shelter.”
Tickets for this year’s dinner and silent auction, at $30 each, are available at the door or from Jen Hunsinger, orcapod9@ptd.net or 570-316-1956.