WATSONTOWN — Colleen Musgrave is a self-described “massive” Disney fan. It’s that love of all things Disney that has inspired her most recent special event at Blooming Meadows Farm, the business she runs with her husband, Matthew.
“We’ve been planning and hosting dinner parties for several years,” said Musgrave. “I have experienced Disney’s Food and Wine Festival and wanted to make my own version of that here.”
The event will be held at 6 p.m. on July 1 at the farm, located at 11110 State Route 44, Watsontown.
According to the business website, www.bloomingmeadowsfarm.com, the farm is “a U-Pick destination in the Susquehanna local area” that combines Musgraves’ design and her husband’s love of farming, “a match made in heaven.”
This is the fourth season of the flower farm, and Musgrave is excited to bring another fun dinner party idea to life.
“All of the dinner parties are themed and completely different,” she explained. “We’ve done a Date Night Picnic featuring live music and alpacas, a Harry Potter murder mystery dinner, and a Bodgerton Mystery Spring Brunch.”
So what can you expect at Musgrave’s version at “Epcot Around the World?”
Depending on the number of guests, there will be one or two long tables set in a thoughtfully landscaped and mulched area.
“The decorating will be Disney-themed, of course, and we will also have flags from different countries,” she said. “Everyone will also get a lanyard with a passport and we will have Disney collectible pins that guests can trade, just like they do in the parks.”
Dinner itself will consist of a special menu catered by the Watson Inn. The selection of foods correlate with chosen Disney movies and will be brought out one at a time and, said Musgrave, “we will discuss the country it is from.”
The menu includes a potato and leek soup from France (Ratatouille), a salad with mint dressing from India (Aladdin) creole red beans and rice from Louisiana (The Princess and the Frog), and dessert will be a churro from Mexico (Encanto). The appetizer is a Caribbean shrimp bruschetta (The Little Mermaid).Guests, who are invited to come dressed Disney-themed if they choose, will receive a small serving of each dish. There will also be two themed drinks, Disney movie related trivia (with a prize for the winner) and sparklers to celebrate the end of the evening.
There’s still time to get tickets for the event, and guests can come alone, as a couple or a group, said Musgrave.
Tickets are $50 each with the option to add on a u-pick bouquet for $15 and can be purchased on the business website and in the farm store.
Upcoming events at the farm include another Date Night Picnic, 6 p.m. Aug. 4, where couples are invited to take a break from life and enjoy an evening that includes “a good meal, beautiful scenery” and a special cocktail station setup where couples can create something special for their partner (with live music by Braden McDannell) and The Great Bake Off murder mystery dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 2, which will feature a meal catered by the Watson Inn.
“We don’t just have dinner parties once a month, we also offer craft class, Bible classes for women and children every month and we can host everything from a ‘Girls Night’ to a kids birthday party and small weddings.”